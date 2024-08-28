Star Wars: Sigourney Weaver Confirms Role in The Mandalorian & Grogu

The Star Wars universe is set to head back to the big screen in 2026 with The Mandalorian and Grogu, a new film continuing the events of Disney+ smash hit series The Mandalorian. Footage from the film was screened to attendees at this year’s D23 Expo, but a lot of details surrounding the project have remained a mystery. We now know one new aspect of The Mandalorian and Grogu, with Oscar-nominated actress Sigourney Weaver confirming that she has a role in the project in a recent interview with Deadline. It is still unknown at this point what role Weaver will be portraying.

“I’m playing a role in The Mandalorian & Grogu,” Weaver revealed. “I got to meet Grogu for the first time the other day. I’m filming that before I go to London for The Tempest at the end of the year.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is The Mandalorian and Grogu About?

Directed by Jon Favreau and produced by Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kathleen Kennedy, The Mandalorian and Grogu will follow the ongoing adventures of Din Djarin / The Mandalorian (Pascal) and his pint-sized ward, Grogu.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau shared in a statement when the film was first announcced. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

“Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen,” Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, added.

Will The Mandalorian Get a Season 4?

In addition to The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, there has been a lot of speculation about whether or not the flagship The Mandalorian Disney+ series will be returning for another season. Filoni has hinted at both projects being in the works concurrently, but no details have been confirmed since.

“There’s so much spinning in the galaxy right now. You know me better than to commit to any one thing, no mind trick works on me,” Filoni shared with Entertainment Tonight when asked about Season 4 of The Mandalorian. “I’m excited about what we’re doing right now, but the movie, I think, is gonna be great. With Jon at the helm, it’s gonna be fantastic, and he’s so well-studied in Star Wars now, so he’s got a great shorthand and I love collaborating with him. Just excited to share the future of what we’re doing.”

The Mandalorian and Grogu is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2026.