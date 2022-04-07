Huge Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection April 2022 Wave Drops Today

Hasbro’s Fan First Wednesday for April 6th, 2022 included a ton of new releases in The Black Series. Vintage Collection, and Retro Collection lineups. A complete breakdown of these releases can be found below followed by a gallery of images. Note that all of these figures will be available to pre-order starting today, April 7th at 10am PST / 1pm EST.

There are a few exclusives in The Black Series and Vintage Collection waves but the vast majority should be available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout) at the release time unless otherwise indicated. The list below will be updated with direct pre-order links when they become available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars The Black Series Figures and Roleplay Gear:

Trapper Wolf Electronic Helmet ($131.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES roleplay item is a full-scale reproduction of Trapper Wolf’s iconic helmet, and features highly detailed deco, series-inspired design, interior padding, electronic lights and sound FX, inspired by both the attack of Ranzar Malk’s space station or the pursuit of The Mandalorian’s Razor Crest.It also includes 3 internal speakers, which create an immersive surround sound experience while synchronized LED lights inside the visor simulate sounds, as well as a communication from Carson Teva.”

Saw Gerrera ($33.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Inspired by the character in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story movie. “Gerrera is bunkered on the ancient world of Jedha coordinating a prolonged insurgency against the Imperial occupation; his ailing health does little to wither his resolve to fight. Includes 2 accessories.”

Infinities Darth Vader ($27.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Inspired by the Star Wars Infinities: Return Of The Jedi comic book. “Vader duels Luke aboard the second Death Star when Leia arrives revealing that she too is a Skywalker. Unable to confront both his children, he turns from the dark side. He reemerges as a Jedi once more, clad all in white. Includes 1 entertainment-inspired accessory.”

Sergeant Kreel ($27.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “The character of Sergeant Kreel (Star wars comics), formerly undercover Agent 5241, serves as the leader of an elite group of SCAR troopers, Task Force 99, under the direct command of Darth Vader. Includes figure and 2 accessories.”

Princess Leia Organa ($27.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Inspired by the Star Wars: Princess Leia comic book. “After the destruction of Alderaan, her homeworld, Leia tries to find and protect the remaining Alderaanian that are scattered across the Galaxy with the help of Rebel pilot Evaan Verlaine and R2-D2. Includes 1 entertainment-inspired accessory.”

Gaming Greats RC-1207 (Sev) ($27.99) – GameStop Exclusive: Inspired by the Star Wars: Republic Commando video game. “The game follows Delta Squad on missions throughout the Clone Wars with RC-1207 (Sev) as the squad’s sniper. Includes 1 detachable entertainment-inspired accessory.”

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Figures:

Figrin D’an ($14.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Inspired by the character in Star Wars: A New Hope. “Figrin D’an’s is the rocking frontman for the all-Bith band “The Modal Nodes.” His deft playing of the Kloo Horn for the band earned him the nickname “Fiery” Figrin. Includes 3 entertainment-inspired accessories. “

Mandalorian Death Watch Airborne Trooper ($14.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Inspired by the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. “Warrior clans of Mandalore were believed to have been wiped out ages ago. But as the Clone Wars swept the galaxy, the Mandalorians were resurrected with their legendary armor that was feared across the galaxy. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories.

Mandalorian Super Commando Captain ($14.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Inspired by the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. “Maul’s Mandalorians modify their armor to reflect allegiance to the Dark Lord. These super commandos wear red and black, and some even fashion horns atop their helmets, to better resemble their Nightbrother leader. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories.”

Arc Trooper Jesse ($14.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS. “Jesse is a hard-fighting patriot who proudly wears the cog-shaped symbol of the Galactic Republic on his helmet and has a large tattoo that covers his face. Includes figure and 5 accessories.”

Gaming Greats Shae Vizla ($16.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Inspired by the character in the Star Wars:The Old Republic video game. “Once a bounty hunter allied with the Sith, Shae reluctantly became leader of the Mandalorians and began working with Outlander’s Alliance in STAR WARS: THE OLD REPUBLIC. Includes figure and 5 accessories including an additional helmeted head.”

Gaming Greats Lando Calrissian ($16.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Inspired by the character in the STAR WARS video game. “A sportsman seeking fortune at the sabacc tables, Lando had a reputation as a bit of a rogue, but he usually fights on the side of good in this battle across all three eras of the STAR WARS Galaxy, STAR WARS Battlefront II. Includes figure and 3 accessories.”

Imperial Death Trooper 4-Pack ($44.99)- Hasbro Pulse Exclusive: “Elite Imperial soldiers, death troopers wear specialized stormtrooper armor with a dark, ominous gleam. They serve as bodyguards and enforcers for Imperial figureheads. Includes 4 Imperial Death Trooper figures including 1 captain and 6 accessories.”

Star Wars: Retro Collection Figures

Chewbacca Prototype Edition ($14.99) – Target Exclusive: Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures. “A legendary Wookiee warrior and Han Solo’s longtime co-pilot, Chewbacca continues to serve as faithful first mate behind the controls of the Millennium Falcon.Beautifully rendered retro packaging captures a colorful pop art style and includes throwback STAR WARS branding and a Kenner Toys logo. Includes figure and 1 accessory.”

Trapper Wolf Electronic Helmet

Saw Gerrera

Infinities Darth Vader

Sergeant Kreel

Princess Leia Organa

Gaming Greats RC-1207 (Sev)

Figrin D’an

Mandalorian Death Watch Airborne Trooper

Mandalorian Super Commando Captain

Arc Trooper Jesse

Gaming Greats Shae Vizla

Gaming Greats Lando Calrissian

Imperial Death Trooper 4-Pack

Chewbacca Prototype Edition