The Mandalorian Explores Tatooine in New Star Wars Posters

The season of Star Wars is almost upon us as Disney and Lucasfilm prepare for Triple Force Friday next week, providing all of the rabid Star Wars collectors with a lot of new merch to seek out in stores. All of this is preamble leading up to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as well as the debut of the first live-action series set in the franchise with Star Wars: The Mandalorian, launching with the brand new Disney+ streaming platform. The companies have kept a lot of details about the series under wraps, but now they’re starting to open the floodgates ahead of the premiere.

A few new posters set to be released during Triple Force Friday have been revealed, showing off the titular Mandalorian as well as his allies in all of their bounty hunting glory. Take a look!

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the posters includes new looks at the other characters including former Imperial Stormtrooper Cara Dune, the droid IG-11, and an Ugnaught riding on a Dewback, all against the backdrop of the twin suns of Tatooine. It really does give off the vibe of a classic Star Wars experience.

The new series is shaping up to be unlike anything we’ve seen from the franchise yet, channeling the darker vibes of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story while exploring the underbelly of the bounty hunting underbelly. Even executive producer Dave Filoni expressed excitement for getting to tell stories unlike anything that’s been in the franchise before.

“I’ve seen a lot of Star Wars,” Filoni said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “And what’s most exciting to me is that I am very confident we did some things — and fans will see things — that have never been seen before.”

Show creator Jon Favreau also expressed interest in exploring the old Legends canon, possibly using characters such as Mara Jade and Grand Admiral Thrawn in the series.

“I don’t want to talk about anything that might be fun for people to discover,” Favreau said when asked about those characters. “We do have conversations. Part of what’s fun to see if we could merge the worlds of the original trilogy, the prequels, the sequels, [Star Wars:] The Clones Wars, and what’s been considered canon up to this point and what’s been considered part of Legends. I think this show offers an opportunity to bring in all those elements so no matter what your flavor of Star Wars ice cream you like there will be something to enjoy. But you’re asking the right questions.”

The Mandalorian is set to launch with Disney+ on November 12th.