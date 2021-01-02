The Mandalorian’s Ming-Na Wen Starts 2021 by Sharing Fan Art
We love it when celebrities share fan art, especially when said celebrities are involved with multiple franchises. Ming-Na Wen has captured our hearts in many ways from voicing Disney's Mulan to playing Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD and Fennec Shand on Star Wars: The Mandalorian. In honor of the new year, Wen decided to share some fan art of herself on Twitter, making this a wonderful start to 2021 for the "Mingalings" out there.
"Do you know how long I’ve had to keep silent about Fennec coming back?" Wen recently joked with StarWars.com. "This is the first time I’ve been able to talk about it!" She added of the upcoming animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, "Everybody is saying they just want the confirmation. So, yes, it is Fennec!.. It’s a younger Fennec and she is voiced by me and I’m thrilled and beyond happy that Dave [Filoni] wanted to create more of a backstory for her."
You can view all of the fan art Wen shared on January 1st below...
Let 2021 Begin...
Yes!! Boba & Fennec!🧡💚
I’m going to repost fan art for New Year’s Day 2021 sounds like a plan!
Please repost yours so I can do it today! Love all you talented Mingalings! And thank you! I love them! ❤️🥰#BobaFett #fennecshand #thebookofbobafett https://t.co/dVg5tztdNK— Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) January 1, 2021
Classic
🧡🧡🧡#fennecshand #fanart https://t.co/7lnVkjZGiJ— Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) January 1, 2021
Fennec Forever
🧡🧡🧡 #fennecshand #fanart appreciation day!👏🏼 https://t.co/IQi8idCAEf— Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) January 1, 2021
Dream Team
🧡🧡🧡 #fennecshand #HappyNewYear2021 #fanart #appreciation https://t.co/SnxS5q3rrD— Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) January 1, 2021
Can't Look Away
🧡🧡🧡 #fennecshand #fanart appreciation https://t.co/i9yA9Rrs74— Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) January 2, 2021
Fierce
🧡🧡🧡 #fennecshand #fanart appreciation https://t.co/3KARFY4AjB— Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) January 2, 2021
Many Faces of Ming
🧡🧡🧡 #fanart appreciation https://t.co/MJF2Y0XmXm— Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) January 2, 2021
That Helmet, Though
🧡🧡🧡 #fennecshand #fanart appreciation https://t.co/H9Ohhpg5V2— Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) January 2, 2021
Range
🧡🧡🧡#fennecshand #fanart appreciation https://t.co/LFKnmPNI7f— Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) January 2, 2021