Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Shares Epic Poster For Chapter 12

"Chapter 12: The Seige," the latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, featured a whole lot of fun. The episode was directed by Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers, featured some mysterious new stormtroopers, and saw the return of Horatio Sanz as well as one of the most hated things in Star Wars history. "Chapter 12" saw Mando (Pedro Pascal) return to Nevarro where he re-teamed up with Greef and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) as well as his first bounty of the series, the Mythrol (Sanz). In honor of the new episode, Pascal took to Instagram today to share an epic poster created by Butcher Billy.

"Pals, peril, and ... blue cookies. #Chapter12 of #TheMandalorian directed by the legendary @carlweathers Starring the fishy @mrsanz, the indomitable @ginajcarano & #MeMandoandChild. Art by @thebutcherbilly (f***ing badass btw)," Pascal wrote. You can view Pascal's post below or check out the original post from Butcher here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk)

In a recent interview with Variety, Pascal confirmed that he was actually on set more for the second season.

"For Season 2, Pascal says he was on the set far more, though he still sat out many of Mando’s stunts," Variety revealed. The site points out that "some actors would have walked away" from a role that was so constricting, siting how odd it would have been if Robert Downey Jr. only portrayed Iron Man while wearing the suit.

"If there were more than just a couple of pages of a one-on-one scene, I did feel uneasy about not, in some instances, being able to totally author that," Pascal explained about playing the role. "But it was so easy in such a sort of practical and unexciting way for it to be up to them. When you’re dealing with a franchise as large as this, you are such a passenger to however they’re going to carve it out. It’s just so specific. It’s 'Star Wars.'"

Back in September, The Mandalorian had a successful run at the Emmy Awards, winning seven out of the 15 awards it was nominated for. The Star Wars series won Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, and Outstanding Special Visual Effects. Another big win for the show was Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score). The award went to Ludwig Göransson who also won an Academy Award last year for scoring Black Panther.

