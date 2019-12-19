The Rise of Skywalker’s John Boyega Turns Sneeze into Hilarious Star Wars Video

✖

John Boyega is quickly becoming our favorite thing about Instagram! The actor best known for playing Finn in the latest Star Wars trilogy is one of the few stars from the franchise to have a social media presence, and his content has been extra delightful ever since the final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer was released. The actor has been posting things about the FinnPoe ship as well as releasing some hilarious videos. The actor's latest video shows him sneezing during a press shoot, and the sneeze transports him to some classic Star Wars locations.

View this post on Instagram These damn allergies. 🤷🏾‍♂️ A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Oct 28, 2019 at 11:42am PDT

"These damn allergies," Boyega wrote. "I can't lie guys. I get on my own nerves with this stuff. Can't help it 😂," he added in the comments.

Many people commented on the post, including Joonas Suotamo, who has played Chewbacca from Star Wars: The Last Jedi onward.

"😂😂😂 Dude!!," he wrote.

Fans commented on the post, too:

"JOHN WE LOVE YOUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU," @reylo_superfans.13 wrote.

"Oh king you really went off," @dimp1edots joked.

"WHY ARE YOU LIKE THIS LOL," @jynn.andor added.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

"The movie doesn't pick up immediately after the last film," he shared. "Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They're amazing together, and it's something I'm excited for you all to see."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.