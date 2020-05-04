US Naval Forces Makes Bizarre May The 4th Tweet And The Internet Has Jokes
It's Star Wars Day and fans of the franchise in a galaxy far, far away are celebrating Star Wars...about as much as they would on any other day. The day itself has also drawn an attempt by non-Lucasfilm and Disney brands to engage with Star Wars fans, some with more success than others. Among those that made the attempt was the United States Navy, whose "Official command account" for the 6th Fleet stationed in Naples, Italy posted a tweet that featured a hilariously bad photoshop attempt and an even lazier use of buzzwords and phrases from the series. You can see the tweet below.
Last week, #TheResistance joined @USNavy in deterring #TheEmpire who was attempting to take #earth. #MillenniumFalcon, #Xwings, #USSGeorgeHWBush forced the Empire to retreat without firing one single laser blast.#MayTheForceBeWithYou #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWars #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/pqHlW0T5hC— U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet (@USNavyEurope) May 4, 2020
Naturally this tweet elicited a variety of responses based on its word choice, unique style of art, and gigantic misunderstanding of Star Wars as a whole. We've collected some of the funniest (and most informative) responses to the tweet below.
Star Wars Day has already brought more announcements and reveals for fans of the franchise than usual. First up came the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, with its final episode arriving online on Disney+. In addition, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released to the streaming platform as well, unifying all nine movies in the Skywalker saga for fans to enjoy in one place. Finally, Lucasfilm officially confirmed that Oscar winner Taika Waititi will direct a new Star Wars movie in addition to Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland developing a new Star Wars TV series for Disney+
It's a shop
Sorry to be the bear of bad news but I suspect this photo has been edited or otherwise manipulated using Adobe Photoshop or a similar design program.— jerry beans (@dogboner) May 4, 2020
Be with who??
May the 4th be with WHO?? I need to know. @navy_reserve pls reply— Cari Hernandez (@eatinginmycar) May 4, 2020
Your tax dollars at work
we pay $750 billion for this— white genocider (@tankie0864378) May 4, 2020
Just the facts
The US is the empire though— Rogo (@ToqTocTok) May 4, 2020
And now a history lesson
https://t.co/Fhr8PM2MF0 pic.twitter.com/fjNTuVTZpo— Andrés Pertierra (@ASPertierra) May 4, 2020
is very good
graphic design is my passion— lipman talkshit (@acablart) May 4, 2020
it fell
Did the rest of the sentence fall overboard?— Any F̶u̶n̶c̶t̶i̶o̶n̶i̶n̶g̶ Adult 2020 (@TomaNistor) May 4, 2020
The star War will continue
We're so bad at winning wars we can't even Star War right.— Delegatorus Ferrum, not a licensed doctor (@liftinglefty) May 4, 2020
The truth is out there
Alright then... May the 4th be with you! pic.twitter.com/UWyJog1y7b— Miner Forty-Niner 🇺🇸 (@DoubleEagle49) May 4, 2020
4/20 was last month
imagine being this high https://t.co/RIY2oYod6L— @RamonVillalobos 🌹🦂 (@RamonVillalobos) May 4, 2020
For one thing, Star Wars happened A LONG TIME AGO
i sincerely doubt this happened— Mitch Dyer (@MitchyD) May 4, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.