US Naval Forces Makes Bizarre May The 4th Tweet And The Internet Has Jokes

It's Star Wars Day and fans of the franchise in a galaxy far, far away are celebrating Star Wars...about as much as they would on any other day. The day itself has also drawn an attempt by non-Lucasfilm and Disney brands to engage with Star Wars fans, some with more success than others. Among those that made the attempt was the United States Navy, whose "Official command account" for the 6th Fleet stationed in Naples, Italy posted a tweet that featured a hilariously bad photoshop attempt and an even lazier use of buzzwords and phrases from the series. You can see the tweet below.

Naturally this tweet elicited a variety of responses based on its word choice, unique style of art, and gigantic misunderstanding of Star Wars as a whole. We've collected some of the funniest (and most informative) responses to the tweet below.

Star Wars Day has already brought more announcements and reveals for fans of the franchise than usual. First up came the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, with its final episode arriving online on Disney+. In addition, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released to the streaming platform as well, unifying all nine movies in the Skywalker saga for fans to enjoy in one place. Finally, Lucasfilm officially confirmed that Oscar winner Taika Waititi will direct a new Star Wars movie in addition to Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland developing a new Star Wars TV series for Disney+