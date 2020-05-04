Star Wars: The Clone Wars Fans Can't Handle the Series Finale
Today is Star Wars Day and, in an appropriate fashion, the day that the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars debuted on Disney+. The episode, "Victory and Death," reveals how Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul survived the execution of Order 66, making them part of an elite group in the Star Wars universe. The episode also teases Ahsoka's future duel with Darth Vader in the Star Wars Rebels episode "Twilight of the Apprentice." The bulk of the episode is an action-packed thrill-ride, but the episode's ending is powerfully emotional. Star Wars fans have been taking to Twitter to express how the episode has affected them.
The episode caps off the Siege of Mandalore arc. After finding and capturing Darth Maul on Mandalore, Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex take him prisoner and return to the Republic. En route, Ahsoka feels her master, Anakin Skywalker, fall to the dark side of the Force. Darth Sidious then activates the buried programming of the clones, turning them against the Jedi. Ahsoka is forced to set Maul free to survive. She manages to remove the inhibitor chip from Rex's brain. "Victory and Death" sees the two of them making their thrilling attempt to survive as they're hunted by a ship full of clone troopers.
The episode seems to have been a hit with fans, delivering the perfect series finale that The Clone Wars was denied when the show was canceled by Cartoon Network years ago. Thanks to two revivals, first on Netflix and now on Disney+, the series was able to finish the story it began that bridges the gave between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.
Keep reading to see how fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars are reacting to today's season finale episode.
Broken
I can't cry I can't laugh and I can't do anything I'm definitely broke thanks to Dave Filoni.. #theclonewars pic.twitter.com/8AS3KbCPb0— sophia⁵⁰¹ (@sithankin) May 4, 2020
From the Ahsoka Novel
#TheCloneWars (spoilers)
"They respected her. They listened to her. They taught her everything they knew. And when she made mistakes, when she got some of them killed, they forgave her, and they stood beside her again when it was time to return to battle." pic.twitter.com/PbPbPHKAQA— joie • ceo of ahsoka's lekku (@_joieful) May 4, 2020
The Last of Anakin
Vader’s eyes are blue in this scene because he still had that last bit of anakin left in him #TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/pHuOTMs67E— no rights nelly (@LesslieFloress) May 4, 2020
A 12-Year Journey Ends
2008 - 11 years old.
The Clone Wars movie released, I was instantly hooked. It became a weekly thrill to see what new adventure was next.
2020 - 23 years old.— adam (@TrxpTheDarkness) May 4, 2020
The 12 year journey, has come to an end.
Forever grateful. Words can’t fully express what it means to me.#TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/TBWBmzXTMF
We'll Miss This Family
A family
I will miss them all so much#TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/pYeeMN5gNa— 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐢 ⧗ 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬! (@widowsoka) May 4, 2020
A Tribute
i think it’s been long enough since the finale aired that i can post this #TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/VHnFmns7Qv— arden🗡✨tcw finale spoilers (@_cadbanes) May 4, 2020
Morai
the fact that the last scene of clone wars is darth vader with the morai flying above him and him taking ahsoka’s lightsaber showing that there’s still good in him... i’m crying pic.twitter.com/wFOIozOkMx— chris (@pottermcu) May 4, 2020
Beautiful Animation
Sometimes I do forget to admire how beautiful the animation was for this final season and the last couple of episodes because the end has been depressing to watch, but it just looked like a cinematic masterpiece and it was so *chef kiss*#TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/HRJGFGv7CF— ✧ ceo of ahsoka is the best star wars character ✧ (@ahsokasrebels) May 4, 2020
No Words
no words needed to be said in these last final shots of the clone wars. it was beautifully heartbreaking and i’ll never get over it #TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/hMrmihFoKL— jaz // ❗️tcw SPOILERS (@anakinfiIms) May 4, 2020
Heartbreaking
This scene is truly heartbreaking. He knows palpatine tricked him and his old life is all but dead, now he’s stuck in that suit for the rest of his life. This is so depressing seeing Anakin like this. What an ending for an amazing show. Goodbye clone wars ❤️ #TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/I5BsSDKUZJ— Noah Bennett (@DaDDyKiNs809) May 4, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.