Star Wars: The Clone Wars Fans Can't Handle the Series Finale

Today is Star Wars Day and, in an appropriate fashion, the day that the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars debuted on Disney+. The episode, "Victory and Death," reveals how Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul survived the execution of Order 66, making them part of an elite group in the Star Wars universe. The episode also teases Ahsoka's future duel with Darth Vader in the Star Wars Rebels episode "Twilight of the Apprentice." The bulk of the episode is an action-packed thrill-ride, but the episode's ending is powerfully emotional. Star Wars fans have been taking to Twitter to express how the episode has affected them.

The episode caps off the Siege of Mandalore arc. After finding and capturing Darth Maul on Mandalore, Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex take him prisoner and return to the Republic. En route, Ahsoka feels her master, Anakin Skywalker, fall to the dark side of the Force. Darth Sidious then activates the buried programming of the clones, turning them against the Jedi. Ahsoka is forced to set Maul free to survive. She manages to remove the inhibitor chip from Rex's brain. "Victory and Death" sees the two of them making their thrilling attempt to survive as they're hunted by a ship full of clone troopers.

The episode seems to have been a hit with fans, delivering the perfect series finale that The Clone Wars was denied when the show was canceled by Cartoon Network years ago. Thanks to two revivals, first on Netflix and now on Disney+, the series was able to finish the story it began that bridges the gave between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

