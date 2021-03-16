Following the introduction of Eugene Porter on AMC‘s The Walking Dead tonight, “Dr. Mullet” is trending on Twitter in the United States tonight. Many of the tweets are expressing doubt that a so-called scientist in a mullet can save the world from a zombie apocalypse. We had some thoughts on that ourselves (spoilers). He later proved how dubious that concept is by shooting up the vehicle they were traveling in. Here’s a sampling of the “Dr. Mullet” tweets from tonight…
Dr. Mullet says he’s smarter than GI Ginger, but not smart enough to avoid shooting up his only ride. #TheWalkingDead — Jessica Godbee (@kungfusokmonkey) February 24, 2014
Dr. Mullet #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/RbI1FAQOwT — ʝᕰֆβƐўДֆƐԼԲ♛ (@JusBeYaself) February 24, 2014
Stupid. Even #DrMullet would know how to use a gun in the apocalypse. #TheWalkingDead — FreeThinkingMan (@KennethDurden) February 24, 2014
Save the world? What this doctor really needs is a haircut. Dr. Mullet #thewalkingdead — Chrissy Eiser (@ChrissyEiser) February 24, 2014
So Dr. Eugene Porter is a scientist that’s going to save the world, and he has a killer mullet? @cmyfabulosity @SoviTop — Bradlita S. Bruleé (@bradbrulee) February 24, 2014
This here is Dr.Eugene Porter he knows about zombies.He also has a PHD in mullet arts. #WalkingDead — Rory™ (@IrishRoryArmy) February 24, 2014
Yeah. Dr. Mullet knows what started it. — Amy (@HeartMisu) February 24, 2014
Dr. Mullet deserves some #crazycheese — Tashy Washy ^S^ (@Tasha_Aguilar) February 24, 2014
Another good @WalkingDead_AMC. Some new characters added to the mix including Dr Mullet. Can’t wait for next week! #TheWalkingDead — Joe D (@95xjoed) February 24, 2014
AMC Talking Dead How has Dr. Mullet survived this long without having any weapons training? Maybe the mullet is zombie proof. — Cocopuppy (@Cocopuppy) February 24, 2014
@AMCTalkingDead ? For Michael Cudlitz how do you know Eugene isn’t lying about being a dr. Just to protect his wimpy mullet — Caitlin Guyton (@CEGuyton) February 24, 2014
Scientist or not, if you kill my transportation in the zombie apocalypse, you’re getting Dick punched. #DrMullet — That guy you know (@millahguy) February 24, 2014
Never let #drmullet be your Gynecologist #amctalkingdead — DropDead_Beautiful (@MiaTheBombshell) February 24, 2014
The #DrMullet trend is a great place to go and see how non-comics readers respond to major story events from 5 years ago. — Russ Burlingame (@russburlingame) February 24, 2014
Okay, so that last one was me. Sue me. Other The Walking Dead-related trends for tonight include “Carl and Michonne,” “Walkers of the corn” and “crazy cheese.”