The Walking Dead Claimed

Following the introduction of Eugene Porter on AMC‘s The Walking Dead tonight, “Dr. Mullet” is trending on Twitter in the United States tonight. Many of the tweets are expressing doubt that a so-called scientist in a mullet can save the world from a zombie apocalypse. We had some thoughts on that ourselves (spoilers). He later proved how dubious that concept is by shooting up the vehicle they were traveling in. Here’s a sampling of the “Dr. Mullet” tweets from tonight…

Okay, so that last one was me. Sue me. Other The Walking Dead-related trends for tonight include “Carl and Michonne,” “Walkers of the corn” and “crazy cheese.”

