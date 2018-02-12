Watch Jon Bernthal’s Walker Stalker Cruise Panel

Jon Bernthal’s entire panel from the Walker Stalker Cruise has been released online by Skybound.

Bernthal is best known for playing Shane Walsh on The Walking Dead in its first two seasons but has since risen to greater levels of fame and fandom by playing Frank Castle on Marvel’s The Punisher series on Netflix. The actor has also appeared in titles such as The Wolf of Wall Street, Snitch, Baby Driver, and Sicario.

“That character of Shane, I so appreciate that people dig him and people would want more of him,” Bernthal said of the character. “For me, it was such a cool opportunity cause he was a guy with a beginning, middle, and end. He was a guy a full arc. I knew when I took that part that he was not gonna make it long. I knew that he was gonna start off eating a burger, sharing a pile of ketchup with his buddy, talking about his buddy’s marital problems and being right there for him…”

As it turns out, he knew his character was going to turn on Rick and before ultimately dying, all along. “I knew that within the course of 10, 15, 20 episodes I was gonna be sleeping with his wife, then I was gonna be jealous, then I was gonna wanna kill him… That is a great character! That is an opportunity, man.” “When I was leaving, I’m not gonna lie, I was scared.”

Then, Bernthal’s career continued to grow and diversify. “The truth is, slowly but surely, I got to go into something else, I got to go into something else…” Bernthal recalls. “It all started right there with that group of people.”

“I can’t go back to that,” Bernthal says. “I’ll never have that. That’s it to me. That’s what that was to me. I love it, I love that I had it, and I love that I moved on from it. It was the greatest thing that ever happened to me but also leaving it was the greatest thing to happen to me.”

