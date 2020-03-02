Who Dies in The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 10?

Almost no one is safe in Sunday's The Walking Dead, "Stalker," where our group must defend Alexandria from a threatening outside force while a lone Daryl (Norman Reedus) heads back to the cave where Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) were trapped in a cave-in. The episode sees defector Whisperer Gamma (Thora Birch), real name Mary, approaching Alexandria with a dangerous deal , forcing her to deal with a suspicious Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam). She'll have to hurry if she hopes to win Alexandria's trust: Beta (Ryan Hurst) is trailing the traitor to return her to Alpha (Samantha Morton) for punishment after Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) deduced she was the spy supplying the enemy with information, including the location of the walker horde the survivors seek to destroy.

Michonne (Danai Gurira) does not appear in "Stalker," ruling her safe for now. The Alexandria leader and head of security is away on a high-stakes mission, but children Judith (Cailey Fleming) and RJ (Antony Azor) have remained behind in the relative safety of their home community, not knowing of the looming danger. How will the Grimes children fare when their home comes under attack?

Most at risk is Mary, whose shifting allegiance comes after learning Alpha lied about the death of daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy). Still struggling with the guilt of killing sister Frances (Juliet Brett), a "sacrifice" made when protecting Alpha in "We Are the End of the World," Mary is the target bringing Beta to Alexandria. Despite Beta's urge to kill Gamma for her betrayal, Mary's odds for survival increase should the ferociously loyal Beta abide by Alpha's command to bring the spy back alive.

There are no such restrictions on the Alexandrians Beta may encounter during his assault on the community.

Aaron (Ross Marquand) has yet to make it back home after narrowly escaping the cave explosion, and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) is temporarily residing at Hilltop, meaning it will be Rosita, Father Gabriel, and council members Scott (Kenric Green) and Laura (Lindsley Register) in charge of keeping their home safe when Beta makes his way to the community that just days ago suffered the loss of Siddiq (Avi Nash). Will one of the major deaths seemingly hinted at in ominous teasers for the half-season come to pass this episode?

The Walking Dead 1010, "Stalker," premieres tonight at 9/8c on AMC.