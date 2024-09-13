The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol Teaser and Posters Released

The second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol has unveiled a new teaser trailer and poster. The series is one of the many spinoffs of The Walking Dead, the zombie apocalypse franchise that has captivated audiences since its debut in 2010. Two of the most popular characters in The Walking Dead history are Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), so it was only natural that AMC Networks would choose those two characters to headline their own show. We're only weeks away from the return of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, and now fans can get a look at what's in store.

The teaser trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol finds our two leads separated, with Carol in search of Daryl. Reedus' character takes out a swath of zombies who try to attack him, and Peletier's Carol also has attacking zombies to contest with. As the trailer states, the saga to reunite Daryl and Carol continues. You can take a look at The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol teaser below.

AMC plans super-sized premiere for The Walking Dead spinoff

The upcoming second season of the France-set Walking Dead spinoff starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, will premiere as part of a super-sized event on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, Sept. 29th from 8pm ET/PT to 10pm ET/PT. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Return, an hour-long special looking ahead to the new season, will precede the "La gentillesse des étrangers" season premiere, which follows Reedus' Daryl and McBride's Carol on their separate journeys thousands of miles apart.

AMC+ subscribers will also have exclusive access to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon at San Diego Comic-Con special — featuring this year's Comic-Con panel with Reedus and McBride, where the network announced a season 3 renewal set and shot in Spain — starting on Sept. 22nd.

What is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol about?

The new season picks up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet's (Anne Charrier) movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol also stars Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Charrier, Romain Levi, Eriq Ebouaney and Joel de la Fuente and is executive produced by showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Reedus, McBride, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman and Steve Squillante.

The second season premieres Sunday, September 29 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. You can check out two posters for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol starring Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier below.

(Photo: Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol - AMC Networks)