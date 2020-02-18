Watch Archie Andrews Scare Riverdale Star KJ Apa on Ellen

Riverdale's own Archie Andrews KJ Apa got a surprise when he paid a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. As is tradition on the talk show, Apa became the target of a scary surprise but not anything like the Gargoyle King or the Black Hood from the TV series. While speaking about the difference between Australia and New Zealand someone leaped out onto the set while dressed as Apa's character from the television series, giving him a hilarious scare. You can watch the full interaction below and skip ahead to the 2:45 mark to see the scare play out in real time.

Just as scary as what Apa endured on Ellen is that there's no new episode of Riverdale this week on The CW as the show is on a brief hiatus ahead of its next entry. Episode 4.14 of the series, titled "Chapter Seventy-One: How to Get Away with Murder," will premiere on Wednesday, February 26. You can check out the synopsis for the episode below.

"THE AFTERMATH — When a night in the woods goes horribly awry, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) are forced to confront what one of them may be capable of. Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott and Skeet Ulrich also star. James DeWille directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson."

Thanks to the popularity of Riverdale and the revitalization of its comics line with new and exciting stories, Archie Comics is perhaps in a better place than it has been in many years. Riverdale was recently joined on The CW by its spin-off series Katy Keene, bringing even more characters from the pages of Archie Comics to life than ever before.

"It is a watershed moment for the company," Archie CEO John Goldwater previously said to ComicBook.com. "We are called Archie Comics, so most people don't realize the breadth and depth of our IP. We literally have hundreds of brands, thousands of characters, obviously some way more well-known than others. Comic book people know Katy but the world at large don't know Katy. And for us to be able to start to mine the depth of our library is a transformative moment for Archie Comics. It's such an exciting moment in time for the company and it's as exciting as when Riverdale first came along. It is that kind of seminal moment."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

(H/T Mashable)

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!