As November comes to an end, it’s time for streaming services to update their libraries for the new month ahead. With that new month ahead being December, one would expect a lot of holiday fare and for good reason. A lot of the streaming services have added Christmas classics and favorites for people to cozy up and enjoy as the most wonderful time of the year gets into full swing. But for Prime Video subscribers who aren’t necessarily looking for holiday programming, you’re in luck. Prime Video’s December lineup definitely has the holidays covered — especially with the new movie The Man With the Bag — but there are plenty of other great options.

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Some standouts of Prime Video’s December arrivals include the Bill & Ted trilogy of movies, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and even Mortal Kombat II. There’s a pretty solid mix of new arrivals on Prime Video for next month so check out the full list for yourself below and make your streaming plans accordingly.

December 1st

All the Queen’s Men: Season 4

The Apartment (1960)

Artemis Fowl (2020)

Ben-Hur (2016)

The Big Country (1958)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

The Birdcage (1996)

Bloodsport (1988)

Blown Away (1994)

The Boss Baby (2017)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

Bull Durham (1988)

Bullet Train (2022)

Cyrano (2021)

Dog Man (2025)

Double Impact (1991)

Double Trouble (2026)

Flag Day (2021)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Hackers (1995)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Hollywood Stargirl (2022)

How It Ends (2018)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Mad Max (1979)

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)

Masters of the Universe (1987)

Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

The Night of the Hunter (1955)

Out of Time (2003)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Platoon (1986)

Red River (1948)

Respect (2021)

Rob Roy (1995)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Stargate

Stargate Origins: Catherine (2018)

12 Angry men (1997)

West Side Story (1961)

December 2nd

The Man With the Bag (2026)

Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (2026)

Shelter (2026)

December 3rd

Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers

December 6th

The Chosen: Season 6 finale

December 7th

The Strangers: Chapter 3 (2026)

December 14th

Passenger (2026)

I Can Only Imagine 2 (2026)

December 16th

Beast Games: Season 3, “World Champions”

December 21st

Mortal Kombat II (2026)

December 28th

One Night in Idaho: Catching a Killer