As November comes to an end, it’s time for streaming services to update their libraries for the new month ahead. With that new month ahead being December, one would expect a lot of holiday fare and for good reason. A lot of the streaming services have added Christmas classics and favorites for people to cozy up and enjoy as the most wonderful time of the year gets into full swing. But for Prime Video subscribers who aren’t necessarily looking for holiday programming, you’re in luck. Prime Video’s December lineup definitely has the holidays covered — especially with the new movie The Man With the Bag — but there are plenty of other great options.
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Some standouts of Prime Video’s December arrivals include the Bill & Ted trilogy of movies, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and even Mortal Kombat II. There’s a pretty solid mix of new arrivals on Prime Video for next month so check out the full list for yourself below and make your streaming plans accordingly.
December 1st
All the Queen’s Men: Season 4
The Apartment (1960)
Artemis Fowl (2020)
Ben-Hur (2016)
The Big Country (1958)
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)
The Birdcage (1996)
Bloodsport (1988)
Blown Away (1994)
The Boss Baby (2017)
A Bridge Too Far (1977)
Bull Durham (1988)
Bullet Train (2022)
Cyrano (2021)
Dog Man (2025)
Double Impact (1991)
Double Trouble (2026)
Flag Day (2021)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Hackers (1995)
Heartbreakers (2001)
Hollywood Stargirl (2022)
How It Ends (2018)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Mad Max (1979)
The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)
Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)
Masters of the Universe (1987)
Midnight Cowboy (1969)
Mississippi Burning (1988)
The Night of the Hunter (1955)
Out of Time (2003)
Paths of Glory (1957)
Platoon (1986)
Red River (1948)
Respect (2021)
Rob Roy (1995)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)
Stargate
Stargate Origins: Catherine (2018)
12 Angry men (1997)
West Side Story (1961)
December 2nd
The Man With the Bag (2026)
Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour
Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (2026)
Shelter (2026)
December 3rd
Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers
December 6th
The Chosen: Season 6 finale
December 7th
The Strangers: Chapter 3 (2026)
December 14th
Passenger (2026)
I Can Only Imagine 2 (2026)
December 16th
Beast Games: Season 3, “World Champions”
December 21st
Mortal Kombat II (2026)
December 28th
One Night in Idaho: Catching a Killer