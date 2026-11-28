As iconic 1980 movies go, there really aren’t any more iconic than Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The John Hughes film starred Matthew Broderick, Mia Sara, and Alan Ruck in the story of a high school slacker (Broderick’s Ferris Bueller) who skips school with his best friend and girlfriend and things get a little wild. The fourth wall breaking elements and overall humor made it pretty much an instant classic. And, as is the case with instant classics, everyone looks for ways to capitalize. In the case of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, that came in the form of a forgotten sequel that featured Jennifer Aniston well before she’d star in her own piece of iconic entertainment.

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On August 23, 1990, NBC debuted Ferris Bueller, a sitcom based on the Hughes film. However, while the series is seen as a sequel, it actually wasn’t canon or even a continuation. Instead, the series positioned itself to be the “real life” situations that inspired the film. The almost meta concept was a little strange and it didn’t exactly work. The series lasted for just one short, 13-episode season.

Ferris Bueller Changed Up the Entire Cast As Well as It’s Iconic Location

In Ferris Bueller, Charlie Schlatter plays Ferris and we very quickly have it established that this “real” Ferris isn’t happy with the movie or Matthew Broderick. The first episode literally has Schlatter’s Ferris use a chainsaw to destroy a cardboard cutout of Broderick’s Ferris. Once that’s out of the way, the show pretends the movie never existed. We get a focus on the cool guy Ferris, his friend Cameron (Brandon Douglas), love interest Sloane (Ami Dolenz), and sister Jeannie (Jennifer Aniston pre-Friends) and their times in high school at Ocean Park High in California.

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Now, I’m not going to say that a Ferris Bueller television sequel would have worked in any format. The movie is kind of specific and very much its own, deeply loved thing. But the television series really didn’t have a good start. The concept was awkward, the recasting of beloved characters that were already a big part of pop culture never really took, and it was also just really poorly timed. The series had to compete with another, similar concepted series, Fox’s Parker Lewis Can’t Lose that was actually pretty popular. The deck was stacked against Ferris Bueller and that was almost immediately apparent. Critics hated it — the show got pretty much all negative reviews and has a 9% on Rotten Tomatoes. It did so badly that an NBC executive at the time noted that it was in danger of cancellation even before the ratings for the fourth episode hit.

The issue, ultimately, with Ferris Bueller is that it didn’t really capture or preserve any of what made the movie great. The recasts didn’t win anyone over (Schlatter’s Ferris was nothing like Broderick’s and not in a good way) but the series also took the story from Chicago to California. And that really didn’t work. A big part of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is its setting. The city of Chicago is, in many respects, a character all its own. It’s very much Hughes’ love letter to the city he grew up in. Many Hughes films are set in Chicago, including another iconic film, Home Alone. Stripping the story of everything that made Ferris Bueller’s Day Off what it was doomed the show.

Of course, things ended up working out for Aniston. Even with Ferris Bueller being a disappointment, she went on to pick up some roles in other series (such as Quantum Leap) and eventually starred in 1994’s Friends, a series that would turn out to be one of the most popular shows of all time.

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