Kevin Smith Shares Some History Behind Clerks: The Animated Series

After a long and exciting journey, Kevin Smith finally completed the Reboot Roadshow this week, which took him and Jason Mewes across the country to screen Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Smith has plenty of other appearances coming up, including returning to his home state in April for a benefit. The director has also been extra active on social media this week, recently sharing his original film school application from 1992. Smith's latest post dives into the history of Clerks: The Animated Series, the short-lived cartoon that turns 20 later this year. A fan reached out to Smith via Twitter and asked some questions about the series...

“I’ve been doing a lot of research this week and no piece of information has excited me more than the possibility that @Paul_Dini was, among all his other great pop culture achievements, the originator of the 'BEAR IS DRIVING!?' bit from the Clerks animated series. I understand the reality that the name on the script in no way indicates who is responsible for individual jokes/story beats to emerge from the writer's room but please tell me this one time it's right.” Here’s what Smith had to say in response: “The great @Paul_Dini gave us the clip show idea in which Dante/Randal flashback to scenes we never saw before since it was only our second episode, but @VeepHBO guru @DavidHMandel came up with the 'Bear is driving' line while ad-libbing the animator’s voiceover in our Lawsuit ep,” he explained. You can check out the tweet interaction in the posts below:

This week, Smith also took to social media to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the film Cop Out and point out that it's also been a decade since his "too fat to fly incident." He also reflected on the two-year anniversary of his heart attack and the one-year anniversary of when he began filming Jay & Silent Bob Reboot.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot sees the return of many "View Askewniverse" classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O'Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There are also some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is now available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray.

