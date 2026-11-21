When it comes to iconic TV shows, they don’t come much bigger or more successful than a 90s sci-fi series that asked us to believe that the truth was out there, aliens were among us, and anything that could not be explained by science belonged in one filing cabinet deep in the bowels of the FBI’s headquarters. You really don’t need to be Mulder or Scully to know that the show we are talking about is The X-Files, which is about to return to screens with brand new creepy cases and plenty of new faces in Ryan Coogler’s reboot. Before that, though, long-time fans of the series have sent the original show to the top of the Apple Store chart while they wait for confirmation whether new rumors of a possible return of Fox Mulder and Dana Scully could be on the cards have any weight to them.

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It is now 33 years since the doors were open on the conspiracy-filled world of the FBI’s most maligned department, The X-Files. Across nine original seasons, two movies, and a two-season revival, David Duchovny’s Mulder and Gillian Anderson’s Scully chased aliens, shadowy government agents, aliens posing as shadowy government agents, and other things like werewolves, poltergeists, trolls…but mostly aliens. Alongside this hunt for extraterrestrial life, the pair’s relationship also gave fans one of the longest running will-they-won’t-they partnerships in TV history. The series balanced its humor with some truly terrifying moments of horror that kept ratings high and cemented The X-Files its place in TV history. Despite being three decades old, the show still stands up and delivers the same chilling cases as it did when it debuted. Now, the show could be headed for a revival as well as a reboot.

Two New Versions of The X-Files Could Be Coming

It has been a few years since Ryan Coogler was said to be working on a reboot of The X-Files but in the last few months the new take has finally started picking up pace with Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel set to lead the series for Hulu. The pilot episode has already been filmed but with the show now “in the writers room,” it will probably be late in 2027 or 2028 before we finally get to see what Coogler can cook up after his runaway success with movies like Black Panther and the multi Oscar-winning Sinners. There have been many opinions shared online about the reboot of the show before anyone has seen even a publicity shot, with some already writing it off as not being able to live up to its predecessor and others interested to see what Coogler can do with the property. Yet, those who feel that The X-Files is not The X-Files without its original duo may unexpectedly get to see them back on screen in a competing series.

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In a recent interview, original show creator Chris Carter revealed that he already knows what comes next for Mulder and Scully and he would love to be able to pick up the story again. The revival of the series in 2016 and 2018 ended with plenty of answers, but new ambiguities for those who always believe there is another conspiracy out there to be solved. In addition to this, Duchovny told an audience at a GQ Q&A session that there were “plans” being discussed and Carter wants to “end with the original show.” Meanwhile, he also noted that Coogler has spoken to him about being involved in his new series in some way. All of this is still very much up in the air right now, but what is clear is that one way or the other, The X-Files is returning with at least one new show, yet the sci-fi masterpiece’s position in the Apple Store right now proves there is plenty of interest in what came before as well.

Should Mulder and Scully return, or should Ryan Coogler start with a clean slate? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.