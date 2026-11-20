It’s been six years since Supernatural ended its legendary 15 season, 327 episode run and concluded the story of Dean and Sam Winchester, but that doesn’t mean that fans have ever quite let go of the story. There was a one-season spin-off, comic books, and people still wonder if we’ll ever get a sequel of some sort. As it turns out, series star Jared Padalecki has a few ideas about that, but it would see a major change to the iconic series’ formula and would look a lot more like another iconic series, Gilmore Girls.

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Speaking with Collider, Padalecki revealed that not only does he have an idea for what a follow-up to Supernatural would look like in terms than story, but the format it would take. Padalecki says that instead of a long, 20-episode season it would be more like four, 90-minute ones in the vein of how Gilmore Girls returned in 2016 and as for the story? Well, Sam and Dean would end up back on Earth with no idea how or why.

“They’ve got work to do,” Padalecki said. “They don’t know exactly what yet. They don’t know why they’re even there, but they have to sleuth it out.”

A Formula Change For Supernatural Might Not Satisfy Fans

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While there is without a doubt fan desire for more Supernatural and especially more of Sam and Dean — the series’ finale was widely divisive among fans, particularly in terms of Dean’s death and the characters that were absent in the overall story, a Gilmore Girls’ revival style follow up might not be the answer. Padalecki’s rationale is understandable as the schedule to make 4 longer episodes over a full 20-episode season is a better fit for his family, but when Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life debuted in 2016, many fans felt like the format messed with the show’s pacing, giving the story a lot more “filler” than it would have otherwise had. There were also concerns that the structure didn’t serve the characters well, leaving things uneven and somewhat unsatisfying.

Given the way fans feel about Supernatural’s existing finale and what would no doubt be sky-high expectations for any sequel or follow up, a four-part follow up feels like a bit of a risk. That said, it would also likely come down largely to the actual details of the story itself. The idea of Sam and Dean coming back to Earth for some mysterious purpose offers up a lot of space for interesting storytelling as well as rich character returns. If done correctly, the pacing issues that Gilmore Girls faced might not even be a problem. The only thing that we know for sure is something that Padalecki himself is also very clear on: if they did do a follow up to Supernatural, it couldn’t be a prequel.

“The one thing we cannot do is a prequel because we look a lot older than we did 25 years ago, or 21 years ago,” Padalecki said.

Would you want a Gilmore Girls-style Supernatural follow up? Hit us up in the comments and the forum to sound off.