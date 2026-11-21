Actor E.J. Carroll, an actor who starred in The Punisher and had a voice role in Grand Theft Auto V, has died. He was 66 years old. According to Deadline, the actor died suddenly while en route to a voice-over booking. His rep, Jon Mason of Mason-Lewis Entertainment, did not provide a cause of death. Information about survivors or a memorial service was not made available.

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For Marvel fans, Carroll is best known for his role as Doctor Charles in the Netflix series The Punisher. For video game fans, he is best known for his voice role in the 2013 release of Grand Theft Auto V, where he was the voice of The Local Population. These are just two of several roles that Carroll took on over his long career in Hollywood, where he had parts in some successful TV shows and some major movies as well.

E.J. Carroll Leaves Behind an Impressive Legacy

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Carroll was born in 1960, and he has an almost three-decade career in movies, television, video games, and more. He got his first break in Hollywood in 1998 with a role as a cop on an episode of Law & Order. From there, he appeared in the Law & Order franchise, appearing on several different episodes of the various franchise shows. This was where he got his start and how his career progressed over the years. However, he also had a chance in the 2000s to appear in some movies by some big-name directors.

In 2009, he earned a role in the Darren Aronofsky movie The Wrestler, which starred Mickey Rourke as a past-his-prime professional wrestler trying to stay in the spotlight. He also appeared in The Cake Eaters, The Capers, The Winning Season, The Hungry Ghosts, A Fish Story, and Everything’s Fine. He also returned to television, where he got a role in two episodes of Boardwalk Empire, the HBO crime drama that starred Steve Buscemi. He also took roles in several more shows in the 2010s, including The Blacklist, Blue Bloods, High Maintenance, Pose, and Marvel’s Netflix series The Punisher.

This all led to his biggest role, starring as Fat Mooney on HBO’s The Deuce. Fat was a man who ran a New York City sex shop that was owned by the show’s lead character, Frankie Martino (James Franco). This was his most extended role, as he appeared in six episodes of the series that followed the rise of the New York porn industry.

One of his final roles came in A Delicate Arrangement, a movie that is coming out by director Nick Sandow. It stars Carla Gugino as Vivien Leigh in the true story of the two-time Oscar-winning actress’s relationship with a Philadelphia florist (Matthew Modine). Carroll also voiced a character in the blockbuster 2013 video game Grand Theft Auto and played Dr. Scott in The Rocky Horror Tribute Show.

Are you familiar with E.J. Carroll and his career? Let us know in the comments below.