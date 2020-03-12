Stranger Things 4 Set Photo Confirms Return of Fan-Favorite Characters

Production on season 4 of Stranger Things is ongoing (at least for the time being), and new photos from the set have made their way online confirming not only some of the cast members that will be appearing. Though they were previously seen in the video of the season 4 table read, new photos confirm not only the return of Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler but Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, the pair of which were spotted on set together filming a scene. Though Hawke isn't visible in the photo, the account that posted the image (@atlanta_filming) confirmed in the comments that she was on set for the scene. Check it out below.

Other cast members confirmed to return for the new season include David Harbour as Hopper, who got his very own teaser video about his reprisal. Plus cast members Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono.

It's unclear how many more season there will be of the series after season four though, but with the show being one of Netflix's most popular originals it's possible the streamer could want more. Series producer and director Shawn Levy previously spoke about the future of the show, teasing the possibility of a fifth season down the line.

“I mean I will say we have a good sense of stuff that happens in Season Four," Levy told Collider previously. "There’s very much the possibility of a season beyond that one, that’s currently undecided. And what I would just say is part of the chaos and fun of this particular show is that while the Duffers and the writer’s room and we producers outline the entire season, the Duffers really use the writing process to revisit, reassess and question all of their prior assumption. So even though we always start off with a good sense of the major arcs of the season. We’re always ready for shifts and surprises because if the Duffers stumble into a different or surprising inspiration while they rewrite the script, we’re going to follow that inspiration and throw out some ideas in order to embrace some new ones that are more exciting.”

Are you excited about Stranger Things 4? Let us know in the comments section. Netflix has not revealed a premiere date for the new season.

