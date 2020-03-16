Westworld: Season 3 Premiere Post-Credits Scene, Explained

After nearly a year-and-a-half away, Westworld is back on our television screens, and it's telling a story that only it can. The season premiere brought about a sort of quasi-reboot from its previous seasons, taking viewers directly out of the park and into the ever-expanding real world. The first episode of the new season featured quite a lot of new characters, plot twists, and epic cinematography -- and, if you stayed around past the credits, an epic tease of what's to come. If you didn't manage to catch the episode's post-credits scene -- here's what you need to know. Obviously, major spoilers for tonight's episode of Westworld, "Parce Domine", below! Only look if you want to know!

While most of the episode followed Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) in her events in the present day, the post-credits scene seemingly shifted things back towards the park. Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton) woke up in a chair in 1940s attire, with multiple men bleeding out or held hostage near her. She went to a nearby window and opened it, revealing that she was in a WWII-themed world, with Nazi regalia everywhere.

That's right, Westworld is headed to...Naziworld? While it's unclear what the future holds for Maeve, and the twist was somewhat-spoiled in the Season 3 trailers, it's still an interesting direction for things to go forward. Especially considering the fact that, as the promo for the rest of the season teased, Maeve and Dolores' storylines are set to intersect in a significant way.

"We do know that Dolores has taken a lot of pearls with her," series star Evan Rachel Wood told ComicBook.com following Season 2. "Who are those pearls? I don't know. I know there's also a mystery pearl in the Hale body because once Dolores got out of Hale and rebuilt herself and rebuilt Bernard she kept the Hale body and that Hale is now going out into the real world with her but we have no idea who's in there."

"I think now, Season Three, she'll be in the real world apparently," Wood continued. "And I think that's gonna be really interesting for her because now she is actually alone. Because unfortunately through hard decisions that she had to make, some that she may even regret, we've lost Teddy which was devastating."

Westworld airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.

