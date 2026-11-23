Yes, of course Yahya Abdul-Mateen II would play Wonder Man again. The actor is game if the studio is, as he made clear in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Abdul-Mateen II’s take on the character was one of the more unusual updates from the comics to the MCU, as it posited the cosmic superhero was, in fact, still a fictional superhero within the MCU. Simon Williams was merely an actor, but when he got the role of Wonder Man, his secret super powers came to the fore. By the end of the show’s first and only season, Simon Williams was now a powered-up Wonder Man, on the run after freeing his friend Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), who had once again impersonated the arch-criminal Mandarin, this time to cover for Simon.

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A second season was announced, and then canceled. But like so many Marvel heroes on Disney+ TV shows, Simon Williams is still out there somewhere, and you’d think he’d want to lend a hand when global threats emerge. “If the phone rings, then I’m looking forward to it,” he says. “I’m absolutely looking forward to it. We’ll see what happens.”

Yahya Abdul -Mateen II Has No Regrets or Bitterness

IMAGE COURTESY OF MARVEL TV

If Wonder Man remains a one-and-done, Abdul-Mateen II, like Nicolas Cage with Spider-Noir, is nonetheless completely satisfied with what he got to do. “No bitterness attached to it at all,” he says, when asked if there is any. “I’ve already won. I got to play Simon Williams. I had my turn to do that. People love the show, and because of the [Emmy] nomination, we were still talking about Simon.” As far as the potential for more, he’s clear what he thinks: “The story is alive, and Simon Williams is. I think we did something really special with that iteration of Wonder Man.” (Not that Simon dying would necessarily be any obstacle to returning in a comic-book universe.)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is a man seemingly born to play superheroic and iconic roles. He has the physique, and the range, and has already played two major DC characters with opposite temperaments: Dr. Manhattan in HBO’s Watchmen, and Black Manta in two Aquaman movies. The former is all-knowing and aloof; the latter a volatile nutjob. There’s nothing to say he couldn’t play a different Marvel character, as Gemma Chan has. Indeed, Abdul-Mateen’s own filmography suggests a way — he has twice previously played reboots of classic characters made famous by other indelible actors, as Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections, and Candyman in Nia DaCosta’s re-quel. When the Marvel Cinematic Universe inevitably reboots at the end of Secret Wars, he could make it a third-time charm as a new incarnation of another hero.

Simon Williams’ story could also continue in a Shang-Chi sequel, given that the master of kung fu is also an ally of Trevor Slattery, and knows he’s not the real Mandarin. The actual Ten Rings organization could shelter both of them as needed. Still, there’s something quite dramatically ironic about the Wonder Man actor waiting by the phone for his callback, as that’s absolutely something Simon Williams would do. Maybe a sequel could go meta, and be about Yahya Abdul-Mateen II the actor becoming Simon Williams the actor becoming Wonder Man the character. Whatever the case, Abdul-Mateen II is fun to watch in anything, so whether Marvel or otherwise, he’ll continue to work in great projects for sure. Lucasfilm probably already has ideas, too.

Do you want more from Simon Williams’ story? Or could Abdul-Mateen II play another character? Give us your best casting agent impersonation in comments.