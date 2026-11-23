Throw a rock on the internet and the answer to “What’s the best Netflix show ever” will no doubt bring up Mindhunter, the psychological thriller drama series from David Fincher that only lasted two seasons on the streaming platform. Even though in the years since that show went off the air, Netflix has produced plenty of Emmy-winning shows that have been watched for billions of minutes, Mindhunter remains a fixture of their legacy as a TV studio. Billed as being a show with a five-season plan, and the seeds already being set up across the earliest episodes to reveal the show’s full arc, Mindhunter was cut short and fans have been asking for more ever since.

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David Fincher stopped by the Happy Sad Confused podcast recently, where he opened up about the ending of Mindhunter at Netflix, confirming the myriad reasons why the show didn’t continue at the streamer and what fans can do to get the show back (he’s only being 98% facetious). In short, the answer is cost and time. “I love the fact that people finally love the show. I’m not scolding. I’m just saying things have a time and a place,” Fincher said. “And the best-laid plans led to not an optimal delivery system or schedule. And getting off on that wrong foot put us on the wrong foot for the second season… And I just said, ‘I don’t understand what those concessions (with Netflix) would be that would grow an audience from 2 million to what? Ten? Twelve? What does it need to be?”

David Fincher Details Why Mindhunter Ended at Netflix

Fincher got into the nitty-gritty of what went into the development and the production for Mindhunter in its first season, confirming that trouble in the early days of filming Season 1 led to the delays that would end up hurting the show completely. The filmmaker noted that working in the traditional structure of a TV writers’ room led to troubles with the initial scripts.

“The first season, which I’m very happy with, I was proud of, and we did the best we could and I was learning…I really felt like Mindhunter could do for the things that I had tried to do in Zodiac, could do it in a lab setting, in an interesting petri dish,” Fincher said, but lamented that he became the de facto showrunner of the series despite not having that title. “It is so much work. That show was a 90-hour work week when I wasn’t directing. And I’m not afraid of a lot of work; to me it’s like that’s how I know I’m alive when I’m at work. But that first season was a cluster f*ck.”

David Fincher Projects Rotten Tomatoes Score Mindhunter Season 2 99% Mindhunter Season 1 96% The Social Network 96% Zodiac 90% House of Cards Season 1 87% The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo 86% Se7en 84% Fight Club 81%

Fincher went on to reveal that while they were filming Season 1 of Mindhunter, a showrunner (“that Netflix really liked, had a great reputation,” according to Fincher) and a team of writers were hired to begin developing scripts for Season 2. Since the director was so knee-deep in the series at the time, Fincher didn’t have a chance to read them until eight or nine episodes had been written.

“I read these scripts, and I threw them away. It was not our show,” Fincher added. “So then it was a mad scramble to, ‘Okay, we’re starting over; we’ve got to get eight to ten.’ I wanted to have 10 in my pocket before we started shooting. I think we got eight and it was the same kind of clusterf*ck the second time.”

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Fincher went on to estimate that throwing out the scripts for Season 2 “cost us almost a year,” meaning that the gap between seasons for Mindhunter would grow from at least a year to 18 or 19 months. At the end of work on Season 2 of Mindhunter, it appeared like that time between seasons was going to grow to two years before Season 3 might be released. Though major gaps between seasons have become the norm in Hollywood (Stranger Things took three years between Seasons 3 and 4, and another three between Seasons 4 & 5), at the time Netflix was still making annual seasons for its shows.

“That’s when Netflix said, ‘Look, we got to be honest with you, there are two million people who love the show, and the show cost $100 million a season. It’s basically guys with styrofoam cups in their hands sitting at stainless steel tables getting the rundown. Is there anything you can do so this audience can grow?’ And I said, ‘What do you mean?’”

Fincher revealed that Netflix asked if changes to Mindhunter could be made, such as making it “closer to CSI” or perhaps find a way to add scenes where “they run after somebody with a gun in their hand.” True to his word, Fincher wouldn’t make those changes, but as we know, that helped bring the show to an end.

“I said, ‘No, I can’t. I won’t. And I don’t think you really want me to.’ And they said, ‘We don’t, but we don’t know how else how else are we going to grow this?’ So, every time somebody says to me, ‘Can’t we bring that back?’ I say, ‘Here’s what I need you to do. You need to go out, you need to make 10 million friends, and you need each of them to send me $10, and then I’ll do it.”

It’s that simple, folks.