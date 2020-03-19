The Cast of Big Mouth Just Had Their First Work-From-Home Table Read

People around the world are staying inside, working from home, and social distancing all in the hopes of avoiding catching and/or spreading CVOID-19. Over the last week or so, many television productions have shut down with no current news on when they'll be able to get back up and running. However, one series is doing its best to continue the work from home. Yesterday, Nick Kroll, the co-creator and star of Netflix's Big Mouth, took to Instagram to share an epic video of 24 people from the animated series gathering via video chat to do their first-ever work-from-home table read.

"Our first work-from-home Big Mouth table read via the magic of teleconference— I feel incredibly lucky to be making animation and comedy with these 24 incredible, pants-less colleagues," Kroll wrote. He also tagged the following people: @sethismorris, @ihatejoelkim, @tallgilozeri, @jakknight123, @ecaltman, @kellygal21, @bkylegood, @andrewlgoldberg, @mitrajouhari, @joewengert, @realrichardkind, @kelsey_christmas, @jennyslate, @jesschaffin, @ayoedebiri, @victorquinaz, @eporterhogan, @johnmulaney, @quintab, @peterkelly_, @djformgreen, @kelseykraz, and @bigmouthnetflix. You can check out the video in the post below:

Back in October, Kroll announced at New York Comic Con that Big Mouth would be getting a spin-off titled Human Resources. The series is described as a workplace comedy set in the world of Big Mouth's monsters.

The spin-off is part of an overall deal that Kroll, Goldberg, Levin, and Flackett recently signed with Netflix, as part of their production company Brutus Pink. The deal allows the company to create a variety of animated movies and television shows for Netflix, as well as three new seasons of Big Mouth.

“Big Mouth brilliantly captures the most awkward phase in a person’s life, puberty, in a hilarious yet heartwarming way,” Mike Moon, head of adult animation for Netflix, said at the time. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Brutus Pink and bring more stories, more humor, and more hormones to Netflix members around the world.”

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

The first three seasons of Big Mouth are currently streaming on Netflix.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.