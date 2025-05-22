Marvel Star Charlie Cox on a Potential Daredevil Movie in the MCU: “Write Letters”

Charlie Cox‘s Daredevil is a Man Without a Film. The actor has played Matt Murdock and his alter-ego, the horn-headed hero of Hell’s Kitchen, across three seasons of the Netflix-aired Marvel’s Daredevil between 2015 and 2018, as well as the 2017 limited series The Defenders and the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Daredevil: Born Again. Besides making a brief cameo as Peter Parker’s really good lawyer in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Murdock has been relegated to the television side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — at least for now.

“I’m the worst person to ask,” Cox said when asked what it would take for Marvel Studios to make a Daredevil movie during a recent conversation with Scott Mantz for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. “I have no idea. I don’t know, you have to ask the grown-ups.”

“I don’t know anything, and I like not knowing anything,” he continued. “The only thing I’ll say is, I’m such a happy camper. I’m so thrilled to be here, and I love that I get to tell the story in longform.”

Marvel Television screened the two-episode series premiere in select theaters and again at the Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists in Los Angeles, where Cox joined Mantz for a 35-minute discussion pegged to the first season of Daredevil: Born Again.

“Because I’m part of the show, like you guys just had the experience, every season we get to see the first two episodes on the big screen. So I get that experience. And it is a shame because, particularly with that pilot, it is such a cinematic episode,” Cox said of the Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson-directed “Heaven’s Half-Hour.” “It feels like it deserves to be seen on the big screen. But I don’t know, just write letters. Everyone just write letters.”

Cox is currently shooting Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again season 2 in New York City, with filming getting underway in March — a month before cameras started rolling on Avengers: Doomsday in the UK. Cox wasn’t among the 27 actors announced during a roll call that assembled the stars of past Avengers movies, Thunderbolts*, the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the Fox X-Men movies.

“I think it’s more possible than it’s ever been, yeah,” Cox recently told GQ of the street-level Daredevil potentially crossing over with the Avengers. “I would love to be in one of the Avengers films, or another Spider-Man [movie], or something like that.”

“For a couple of reasons. One, because over the years I have become a geeky fan of the character, and I weirdly, for the character’s sake, feel like it’d be really cool for him to get that kind of upgrade,” Cox continued. “I would also just love it in terms of what it would do for my chances of getting other movie roles.”

Ben Affleck starred as the Man Without Fear in 2003’s Daredevil movie produced by 20th Century Fox. That film, which also starred Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Colin Farrell as the assassin Bullseye, and Michael Clarke Duncan as Kingpin Wilson Fisk, billy-clubbed its way to $179 million at the worldwide box office and spawned the 2005 spinoff Elektra.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 — which stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher and Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones — premieres March 2026 on Disney+. Avengers: Doomsday is slated to release May 1, 2026, in theaters.