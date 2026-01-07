28 Years Ago, Boy Meets World Broke an 80 Episode Trend (And Revealed a New Side of a Fan Favorite)

Boy Meets World introduced a whole generation of fans to the adventures of Cory, Topanga, and Shawn, and fans essentially grew up with them and watched them move from high school to college and whatever Eric was doing at the time. Along the way, they met several characters that would become beloved and essential to the series, and 28 years ago, the show revealed a whole new side of one of the most critical characters and broke an 80-episode trend in the process.

A crucial element of the series was the kids’ longtime teacher, George Feeny, who also happened to be Cory’s next-door neighbor. Despite living next door to Feeny, over the first 80 episodes, the series never actually showed the inside of Feeny’s home or much about his personal life outside of the school, but that all changed in the season 4 episode B & B’s B’n B, which would provide new views at both for the first and only time in the series.

How Boy Meets World Changed The Series Formula With B & B’s B’n B

B & B’s B’n B was the 13th episode of the 4th season of Boy Meets World, and started off with a great premise. Feeny has to go to Boston on a trip, so he has Cory look after his house for him. Up until this point, the only time fans had seen the inside of Feeny’s house was back in the very first episode of the series, where Cory was looking into the window of the house from his treehouse.

That all changed here, as Cory now had the chance to explore the house as much as he wanted, which also meant that Shawn was able to explore the house as well. This led to a hilarious scheme from Shawn, who sought to complete his school project by turning Feeny’s house into a full bed and breakfast, and the attempts at clearing the house before Feeny returned were obviously comedy gold.

The other major switch-up in the formula for Feeny was that the show revealed why he was going to Boston, and it wasn’t for any sort of work or school-related reason. Thanks to an unexpected run-in with Eric in Boston, Feeny reveals that he travels to Boston every year to visit a romantic interest who lives there. While Feeny and this person have feelings for each other, neither of them wants to leave their established lives and homes to make it work, but regardless of the answer always being no, they make a yearly ritual of asking the other to move.

This is the first time we get an up-close view of Feeny’s personal life, which allows fans to see a more vulnerable side of the character while also furthering the bond between Feeny and Eric, who chooses to stay with Feeny and comfort him instead of leaving with an attractive bartender. Fans didn’t get to see the more vulnerable side of Feeny often, but when those moments did happen, they always had a significant impact.

