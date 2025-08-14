Vision & Scarlet Witch Harness the Dark Magic That Turned Wanda Into an MCU Villain (Exclusive)

Scarlet Witch is inching closer to another heel turn. To the surprise of many WandaVision fans, Marvel Studios turned Scarlet Witch into a villain in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This villainous turn was caused by her reading of the Darkhold, also called the Book of the Damned. Meanwhile, in the comics, Scarlet Witch is currently the human host of the Darkhold, but she’s been able to keep its evil influences at bay. But when Vision and Scarlet Witch are pitted against the villain that has caused them so much grief and loss over the years, the temptation of the Darkhold comes calling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of The Vision & The Scarlet Witch #4 by Steve Orlando, Jacopo Camagni, Ruth Redmond, and VC’s Travis Lanham. We find Vision and Scarlet Witch in Graverealm, a dimension that the Grim Reaper commands. He’s planted “Death’s Doors” all across the globe, dangling the carrot that people can reunite with their deceased loved ones. However, once the living step through the Death’s Doors, they are quickly killed. Last issue saw Vision reunite with his dead son, Vin, who had the heroes perform a series of tasks that ultimately brought them closer together. Now, with those out the way, Grim Reaper returns to confront them.

Scarlet Witch Uses Her Living Darkhold Powers Against Grim Reaper

Grim Reaper begins taunting Vision and Scarlet Witch, trying to make them angry and unfocused. This plan seems to be working on Vision, who was saved from the brink of death by Scarlet Witch’s chaos magic. The result transformed Vision into a new white form who is even more in touch with his emotions. Vision uses this anger to lash out at Grim Reaper, but Scarlet Witch holds him back.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

Not one to let Grim Reaper get the upper hand, Scarlet Witch begins harnessing the Darkhold to torture Grim Reaper with all of the lives he wasted and that never were. We see images of Grim Reaper as an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., an ionic superstar, and a firefighter… all echoes of the good paths he could have taken, that Grim Reaper only looks at as nightmares. The preview of The Vision & The Scarlet Witch #4 ends with Grim Reaper looking legitimately terrified at the ghosts of himself. Meanwhile, Scarlet Witch’s head starts to form devilish horns, most likely from the Darkhold influence inside her.

“BEHIND DEATH’S DOORS! It’s a spellbinding showdown in GRAVEREALM as the Grim Reaper prepares his final trap for Vision and Wanda!” the description of The Vision & The Scarlet Witch #4 reads. “Can they make it out alive even after they encounter the Reaper’s TRUE benefactor? After all, you can’t cheat Death…”

The Vision & The Scarlet Witch #4 goes on sale Wednesday, August 20th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!