Fallout Season 2 Trailer Takes Fans to New Vegas

Prime Video’s Fallout series achieved a rare feat for video game adaptations, successfully translating the beloved gaming universe into a critically acclaimed television show. The series captured the games’ unique blend of post-apocalyptic grit, dark humor, and retro-futuristic aesthetic, earning praise for its faithful yet original story. The cast, led by Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins, received accolades for their performances, which were central to the show’s success. This positive reception led to numerous award nominations, including 16 Primetime Emmy nominations, and a win for Best Adaptation at The Game Awards. Fallout‘s popularity was undeniable, quickly becoming one of Prime Video’s most-watched titles and amassing over 65 million viewers in its first 16 days. This overwhelming success led Prime Video to not only renew the series for a second season just a week after its debut, but also greenlight a third season in May 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prime Video has unveiled a new trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Fallout. The teaser offers a glimpse into the next chapter of the story, which will see Lucy (Ella Purnell) and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) journeying to the infamous New Vegas. Their quest is to unravel the secrets of Vault-Tec and track down Lucy’s father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan).

Play video

The trailer also hints at a deeper exploration of The Ghoul’s tragic backstory as the Hollywood actor Cooper Howard and his connections to the pre-war machinations that led to the apocalypse. The character is perfectly placed to unveil the secrets of the Great War and expand the lore of the games by offering a look at what happened before the nuclear holocaust.

There’s a Lot to Be Excited About the Future of Prime Video’s Fallout

Image courtesy of Prime Video

The upcoming season of Fallout is poised to significantly expand the world established in the first eight episodes, with the most significant development being the shift in setting to New Vegas. This location is iconic to fans of the video game Fallout: New Vegas, and its introduction signals a deeper dive into the lore of the franchise. The show is set approximately 15 years after the events of the game, offering a new perspective on the familiar territory.

A host of familiar faces are set to return for the second season. Aaron Moten is also back as Maximus, a member of the Brotherhood of Steel. Other returning cast members include Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean. The new season will also introduce several new characters, most notably Justin Theroux as Robert House, the enigmatic ruler of New Vegas who was briefly seen in the first season. Additionally, Macaulay Culkin has joined the cast in a recurring role described as a “crazy genius-type character.” The second season will also introduce new factions from the games, including the brutal, Roman-inspired Caesar’s Legion.

Fallout Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on December 17, 2025, with new episodes releasing weekly until the finale on February 4, 2026.

What are you most excited to see in the new season of Fallout? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!