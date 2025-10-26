Former AEW Star Just Became WWE Champion

The past two years have seen a number of free agents move between WWE and AEW, and former AEW stars can be found throughout all of WWE’s brands. That includes stars like Jade Cargill, Aleister Black, and Rusev as of late, but so far, none of those stars have won individual Title gold since joining or returning to WWE. Tonight, a former shining star in AEW added themselves to an elite list in WWE, as they have now become a Champion in WWE.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At one point, Blake Monroe went by the name of Mariah May, and she would go on to take down Toni Storm and become the AEW Women’s World Champion. That would lead to a surprise departure and signing with WWE, and tonight at NXT Halloween Havoc, Monroe defeated Zaria (who was stepping in for an injured Sol Ruca) to become the new WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion.

Play video

Monroe charged at Zaria right off the bat, and it mostly backfired on her as Zaria countered with a host of strikes and a slam to the mat. Monroe tried to get back on track, but Zaria broke up the momentum of Monroe once more and slammed her into the turnbuckle.

Monroe finally turned the tide by honing in on Zaria’s arm, consistently damaging it with stomps and slams into the turnbuckle. Monroe kept the arm bent back and then wrenched the arm over the top rope as she pulled on it with all her might. That one clearly hurt Zaria, but she kicked out of the pin attempt. Monroe went after the arm yet again, damaging it even further, but Zaria was still able to utilize her power and flip Monroe over and hit clotheslines back to back.

Zaria was back in control despite the arm issues thanks to a suplex, but Monroe kicked out of the pin shortly after. Monroe tried to lock in the arm again, but Zaria lifted her up and slammed her down to break the hold, though you could tell the wear and tear on the arm was having an impact.

Things only got worse when Monroe dodged a spear from Zaria, which sent Zaria’s shoulder right into the steel steps. Zaria was in severe pain, as her shoulder had popped out, but Ruca then slammed Zaria’s shoulder into the post and somehow popped it back into the socket. That breathed new life into Zaria, who went on a rampage in the ring and seemed to have a win locked in on Monroe, only for Monroe to counter a power slam into a submission that targeted the injured arm.

Monroe clocked Zaria with a knee to the head and then, without the referee seeing her, got the hair clip she used last time for a win, but Zaria hit her with a spear and almost got the win, knocking the hair clip out of Monroe’s hand. Monroe ran away from Zaria and then kicked Ruca’s cane out from under her, but Zaria jumped in the ring and took Monroe down before going to help her friend.

Monroe then shoved Zaria into Ruca and hit the Glamour Shot DDT on the floor. She hit another one in the ring, and that was it for Zaria, as Monroe got the pin and the win, becoming the new NXT Women’s North American Champion. Ruca was crushed, but Monroe was over the moon, starting a new Championship era in NXT.

You have to assume that a match between Ruca and Monroe will follow once Ruca is cleared to compete, and it remains to be seen if this will lead to a break-up of Zaria and Ruca as a team. Whether that means they just go their separate ways or they have a full-on feud is up in the air, but both avenues hold promise.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!