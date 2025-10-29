Hazbin Hotel Introduces a Mysterious New Character (& I Think I Know Their Identity)

The wait is finally over! Hazbin Hotel Season 2 is here, continuing Charlie’s quest to redeem sinners. While the high-stakes drama in Hell continues to build with the Vees trying to use the Hotel for their own motives, there’s just as much happening in the Heavenly realm. The second episode, “Storyteller,” pulls back the veil on the enigmatic structure of Heaven, introducing a new character who fundamentally shifts our understanding of the angelic hierarchy in the blink of an eye. Sir Pentious’ redemption in the Season 1 finale was a revolutionary moment, and now his reception in the Pearly Gates has become the catalyst for the introduction of an incredibly important figure: The Speaker of God.

This celestial being, who very clearly ranks above the seemingly untouchable Seraphim (Sera), steps in to quell the panic amongst the angelic court and Lute’s call for vengeance. Their serene yet authoritative presence sets a new tone for the series. Appearing to patiently hear Sir Pentious’ story, the character’s introduction is loaded with implications, and their true identity could connect directly to deep-cut biblical lore—one that could set the course for every season to come.

The New Character’s Ambiguous Nature Hints at Their Divine Role

The first look at The Speaker of God is a marvel of character design—ethereal, powerful, and intentionally ambiguous. The being brings an overwhelming sense of ancient wisdom and peace, which is a stark contrast to the often emotionally volatile, sometimes petty angels we’ve seen so far. Though the Speaker has dramatically long eyelashes, there is a distinct lack of traditional gender to the character. The legendary Broadway star Liz Callaway voices the Speaker, lending a beautiful vocal quality that perfectly suits a being of such celestial magnitude. The Speaker’s role—to relay God’s will and hear the singular, unprecedented testimony of a redeemed sinner—places them at a critical position between the divine and the beings of both Heaven and Hell. This makes the angelic court’s fear and awe palpable, as they clearly view the Speaker as the closest entity to God that they will ever encounter.

The introduction of the Speaker of God isn’t just a fun new face for the show; it’s a massive shift in the grand scope of Hazbin lore. The previous arc focused largely on the Exorcists and the Seraphim, particularly Sera and Emily, but the Speaker of God’s appearance immediately establishes a higher level of power within Heaven. Sera, the chief Seraphim, immediately defers to this new figure, suggesting that the true center of Heaven’s authority is far more remote and mysterious than we had previously imagined. This subtle repositioning of the heavenly hierarchy is where the potential real identity of the character becomes a truly intriguing puzzle.

The Speaker of God Is Very Likely the Chief of the Archangels

The Speaker of God may be none other than Enoch, known in Abrahamic mythology as a human prophet who was taken to Heaven and transformed into the overwhelmingly powerful angel Metatron. The connection between Hazbin’s Speaker of God and Enoch is noticeable for several reasons. In various religious texts and traditions, Enoch/Metatron is often referred to as the Scribe of God or the Voice of God, making him the primary conduit through which God’s decrees are delivered to the celestial and mortal realms—a perfect match for the show’s “Speaker of God.”

Metatron is consistently depicted as the chief of the archangels and one of the only beings permitted to stand in God’s direct presence. If the Speaker is indeed Metatron/Enoch, it would make them superior to Sera, who seems to function more as Heaven’s governing body leader rather than God’s direct spokesperson. The character’s non-gendered, ethereal design on the show aligns perfectly with an entity who ascended from humanity and was reforged into something purely divine and celestial, transcending mortal characteristics and social constructs like gender.

While there’s also a possibility that the Speaker is the angel Gabriel, who is also a messenger, Metatron’s unique position as the one who receives and interprets the very word of God from the source Himself elevates his status far beyond a simple delivery angel. If this theory holds true, the Speaker’s role as an ascended human adds a fascinating layer of complexity to Hazbin Hotel: the Speaker is one of the very few in Heaven who would truly understand the concept of change and the struggles of a mortal soul, which is why they are the one who patiently asks for Sir Pentious’ life (and death) story. If the Speaker was once human, they would be the best authority to truly assess a sinner’s redemption.

This new character opens the door for future seasons to delve deep into the celestial cast of characters that are essential to the show’s biblical framework. We’ve already met Lucifer, and his history with the angelic court is central to Charlie’s mission. The introduction of the Speaker of God now allows the show to logically explore other archangels and powerful figures like Saint Peter (who is mostly a supporting character) and, thrillingly, even Lucifer himself before his fall—the Morning Star, a high-ranking angel in Heaven’s service.

The entire redemption plotline rests on the ultimate judgment from the very top of the spiritual hierarchy. By bringing in a figure so close to the Creator, Hazbin Hotel has guaranteed that the stakes for the rest of the series are higher than ever. The focus has moved beyond the simple extermination of damned souls in Hell and is now squarely on the fundamental question of worthiness, redemption, and the true nature of God’s justice. “Storyteller” has shown us that Hazbin Hotel‘s journey has just begun, and its exploration of Heaven’s deeper mysteries promises an incredible path forward.

What are your thoughts on the first two episodes of Hazbin Hotel Season 2?