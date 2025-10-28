Every Hazbin Hotel Resident Ranked by How Chaotic They Are (& Alastor Isn’t #1)

The Hazbin Hotel is a place of sanctuary for unrepentant souls, all striving—or at least existing—under the same roof in Hell. The concept of “order” is a relative term in the Pride Ring, and within the dilapidated walls of Charlie Morningstar’s passion project, chaos is not just a frequent visitor but a full-time resident. While some residents display a more measured, almost controlled form of madness, others are simply wildly unpredictable forces of nature. Though the Hotel is set to take in more residents in the second season, only a handful of demons (reluctantly) lived there in the first season.

Before season 2, let’s dig into the true level of chaos each core member brings to the table, weighing their power against their unpredictability, random impulses, and the general disruption of what can pass as peace in Hell. Prepare for a descent into the true hierarchy of Hell’s most delightfully disorderly bunch.

7) Vaggie

Vaggie is arguably the calmest and most logical within the Hotel, dedicating all her energy to establishing order, setting boundaries, and maintaining discipline. Her primary mode is defense and organization, attempting to contain—or at least lessen—the destructive impulses of everyone else.

While Vaggie can become aggressive and intensely focused when she or Charlie is threatened, this is a controlled, reactionary behavior and never an instigating force. Her goal is always to restore peace and protect Charlie, making her the least chaotic resident. She is often the one left to clean up everyone else’s mess and whips the haphazard bunch of sinners into a family.

6) Husk

Husk’s form of chaos is usually internal, with deep-seated cynicism and an outright refusal to cooperate with anything resembling a plan or positive emotion. He brings a disruptive energy to the Hotel, constantly undercutting Charlie’s efforts by calling out the absurdity of her most outlandish plans and injecting a dose of bitter realism that brings any positivity to a crashing halt.

However, his physical actions are relatively constrained now that he sold his soul to Alastor and can no longer engage in gambling addiction. He primarily sticks to tending the bar, drinking, and grumbling. He’s certainly grumpy and mostly unhelpful (except for his moments with Angel Dust), but his actions rarely go beyond a sharp tongue or minor drunken mishaps.

5) Sir Pentious

Sir Pentious’s chaotic nature stems directly from his incompetence and desperate need for validation. He is a wannabe supervillain whose grand schemes are perpetually poorly conceived, terribly executed, and guaranteed to backfire. Most of his brand of madness involves messy explosions, a turf war with Cherry Bomb, failed inventions, and the hapless use of his Egg Bois.

His attempts at conquest and villainy inevitably bring unnecessary conflict and property damage to wherever he goes, which initially spills over into the Hotel upon his arrival. While his heart is eventually in the right place, the actions that led him to the Hotel are driven by a mix of ambition and ineptitude, creating a constant low-level state of messy disorder.

4) Angel Dust

Angel Dust is a walking liability, bringing chaos largely through a combination of cynicism, recklessness, and a casual disregard for rules or safety. His main contribution to disorder comes from his professional life, dragging his adult film career drama and turf war skirmishes into the supposedly neutral ground of the Hotel.

He’s an impulsive walking disruption whose sexually provocative actions and comments intentionally trigger extreme reactions from everyone around him, making his roommates rather uncomfortable. While he doesn’t seek destruction for its own sake, his habit of putting himself directly in dangerous situations—usually for a quick thrill, depressive episode, or to spite someone—makes his day-to-day existence one of the most disruptive in the Hotel.

3) Charlie

Charlie’s role as the owner and optimistic core of the Hazbin Hotel is ironically the source of her own major awkwardness. Her grand, sweeping ideas and unwavering, almost manic enthusiasm clash violently with the cynicism of her residents and the brutal realities of Hell. Her emotions are unstable and can switch from radiant hope to desperate meltdown in a heartbeat.

When she gets stressed, excited, or determined, her actions escalate too fast for even Vaggie to stop her, leading to impromptu musical numbers, property damage, or dramatic, public confrontations. Her inherent goodness and attempts to fix everyone and everything are the ultimate chaotic elements in Hell, constantly rocking the boat against the established order of eternal suffering.

2) Alastor

The Radio Demon’s unstable nature is not even a little subtle, but insidious and perfectly controlled, making his aura absolutely terrifying. He rarely raises his voice or is the source of destruction himself, yet every action he takes is designed to manipulate, provoke, or dramatically shift the dynamics of the Hotel. His “deals” are laced with inescapable fine print, and his smiles hide a deeply menacing, yet carefully restrained, power.

He treats the entire situation—including his own existence—as a performance, and any moment with him is a high-stakes theatrical gamble. You never know when he will drop a perfectly pleasant conversation to menace someone with his shadows or reveal a deeply unsettling detail. Alastor is always ten steps ahead of his allies and twenty steps ahead of his enemies. He is the puppeteer of chaos, subtly pulling strings until the entire stage collapses.

1) Niffty

Niffty is pure, unadulterated, and concentrated chaos in a tiny package. Her energy levels are set to maximum, manifesting as an endless, frantic quest to clean, repair, or destroy anything that looks slightly out of place—which, in Hell, is everything. Her single-minded focus on exterminating bugs and her immediate, almost psychotic shift in attention make her utterly impossible to predict or contain.

Her tiny stature hides a truly terrifying unpredictability; she’s an impulsive whirlwind of sewing needles, sharp objects, and erratic scrambling. She requires constant supervision, not because she’s evil, but because her very presence is madness incarnate. She’s less a person and more a force of nature driven by obsessive-compulsive impulses and a disturbing curiosity stabbing.

Hazbin Hotel premieres on Prime Video on October 29.

