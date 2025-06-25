Hazbin Hotel Creator Talks Season 2’s Story, “Its Become Increasingly More Topical”

Hazbin Hotel has become a juggernaut for Amazon Prime Video and that’s thanks in no small part to creator Vivienne Medrano. Initially starting the series as YouTube project that would garner hundreds of millions of views, the story of Charlie Morningstar has skyrocketed to become one of the biggest animated series running today. Thanks to this fact, the story of the underworld establishment has been renewed not just for a second season but for a third and fourth to boot. Taking to social media, Medrano recently discussed the creation of the second season and how it has become more “topical” as time passed.

Medrano shared her thoughts on how Charlie’s second season has become more relevant and it’s not a fact she’s entirely thrilled to share, “Season two of Hazbin has just become increasingly more topical, and it pi**** me off because that’s not why we wrote it how we did. We wrote a season about a demon manipulator wanting to gain power/control and WHOOPS! One got elected. Guess it’s relevant now. N E A T. Like writing a cartoon villain to be the worst guy ever but then it’s just real life. This is mostly because when it comes out and some sh** hits a lil too close, I want you all to know we wrote this sh** 2-3 years ago and we did not think it would be this real right now.”

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Details

As of the writing of this article, we have yet to learn when we can expect Hazbin Hotel’s second season to land on Amazon’s streaming service. This might change later this summer as Medrano herself has confirmed that she plans on dropping some major news regarding the animated show’s return at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Hopefully, Charlie Morningstar’s comeback will take place this year and the Hellaverse will shine even brighter.

The “topical” update has been far from the only thing Medrano has shared about season two of the Hazbin Hotel. Last year, Medrano discussed how she is aiming for this next season to be a far bigger affair than its predecessor as she said the following, “Honestly, it’s just the magnitude of the season. We wanted it to go bigger, and so this season has a lot more action, some really cool, unique challenges, and some songs that are just such fun, diverse genres that are a little bit more visual. We were like, ‘Let’s take this on!’ It feels so big and grand. Also, we knew everybody better, and me, Sam, and Andrew [Standler] have a well-oiled machine in terms of how we work together. I don’t know. I can’t hype it up more than just that it’s gonna be bigger and grander, and there is a lot more action, which, personally, I like action.”

