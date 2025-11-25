IT: Welcome to Derry Just Confirmed a Major Chapter Two Character Was Hiding in Plain Sight the Entire Time

Even though IT: Welcome to Derry is set 27 years prior to the 2017 IT feature film, the HBO TV series still has major connections to the movie and its sequel beyond just its setting. Several characters have already appeared who would go on to be included in minor roles in the movies, including Leeroy Hanlon (Mike’s grandfather in the original film). There have also been all-new characters introduced in the series that clearly have a connection, like one of the first victims in the series, Teddy Uris, who is some kind of relative of original Loser’s Club member Stan Uris; plus Police Chief Clint Bowers, the grandfather of bully Henry Bowers.

With the latest episode of IT: Welcome to Derry, though, the series pulled back the curtain even more, not only finally bringing Pennywise himself back into the fold after largely being absent, but confirming the identity of another character. Throughout the early episodes, actress Madeleine Stowe has appeared in a supporting role, playing an adult named Ingrid, who befriends Lilly Bainbridge at Juniper Hill Asylum. Now, though, IT: Welcome to Derry has confirmed that Ingrid is a major character from the IT movies, the enigmatic Mrs. Kersh, and a huge twist is coming.

IT: Welcome to Derry Brings Back Mrs. Kersh With a Twist

An early scene in IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 5 very subtly confirms the identity of Madeleine Stowe’s character, as Lily goes to visit her at home. In a surprise scare, Ingrid’s husband appears, and Lily refers to him by the name we learned earlier in the season at the town butcher, Mr. Kersh. It’s a quick exchange, but one that immediately confirms Ingrid is actually the younger version of the creepy Mrs. Kersh seen in IT: Chapter Two. Or is she?

Later in the episode, we learn another major wrinkle about Ingrid Kersh, she was the white woman Ronnie’s father, Hank (Stephen Rider), was having an affair with, which was his alibi for the night Pennywise killed the three kids in the movie theater (which he has not shared with the police yet). Hank and Ingrid reunite after he escapes from police custody, confirming their relationship as they embrace and kiss in the woods. The pair considers how they can get Hank out of town despite the extreme police presence, prompting Ingrid to consider asking for help from Charlotte Hanlon on the military base.

This is where things get interesting in how IT: Welcome to Derry is currently portraying Mrs. Kersh. The first is that by the time IT: Chapter Two rolls around, Mrs. Kersh is clearly one of the many forms that IT can take while haunting Derry, as it utilizes her presence to lure Beverly Marsh into a trap. Currently, though, some 54 years prior to the events of IT: Chapter Two, she sure seems to be a regular person and does not currently appear to be under the influence of Pennywise. With that in mind, it makes the next three episodes very interesting for how Mrs. Kersh’s storyline will play out, and how she’ll become a part of IT lore.

IT: Chapter Two not only revealed Mrs. Kersh to be a form of IT but had her confirm that her father was Bob Gray, the human who originally wore the Pennywise the Clown make-up, which became one of the most terrifying recurring forms of IT. There has always been some speculation among Stephen King fans about whether Bob Gray and Mrs. Kersh were ever real people, or if IT just created them out of thin air to give itself new faces to wear for its victims. Even before IT: Welcome to Derry premiered, the series seemed primed to confirm this fan theory, now that the ball seems to be rolling on it though, the biggest question is how it will make it work alongside wrapping up all its other storylines.