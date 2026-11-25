A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving from 1973 is arguably among the least thrilling of the Peanuts’ animated antics, especially from the retro era of the cartoon. Even Charlie Brown himself seems tired of his holiday specials, remorsefully lamenting to Linus, “We’ve got another holiday to worry about.” While I agree with his sister Sally’s complaints about how she has barely finished her Halloween candy, this cartoon offers very few memorable gags and seems more contrived than it does original. What it lacks in standing out among its dozens of peers, it makes up for it in a few ways that shockingly make it worth the watch.

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Charlie Brown is off to visit his Grandmother to celebrate with his family, but his plans are interrupted by Peppermint Patty when she invites herself over to his home to spend the holiday. He finds himself in an even worse predicament when his guest list grows from one classmate to many more, and he’s forced to figure out how to entertain and feed an entire cavalcade of kids. As if the general feeling of existential dread and anxiety that Charlie Brown walks around with on a daily basis wasn’t enough, now he has to figure out how to roast a turkey when all he knows how to do is burn toast and pour milk on cereal. It sounds straightforward, and it is — but the road to that festive meal includes a handful of elements that make this Thanksgiving cartoon something to add in your holiday viewing rotation.

5) Peppermint Patty Debuts in The Peanuts Animated Universe

Peppermint Patty is an iconic part of the Peanuts cast, but she wasn’t an original one when the strip debuted back in 1950 (although there was someone named Patty but these two characters are not the same). It wasn’t until Aug. 1966 that the green-shirted brunette first stepped her sandals onto newspaper strips. This was the same year that It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown! first hit the airwaves on CBS, but there would be six more animated specials in between this Thanksgiving toon before we finally saw her in an animated format.

A friend of “Chuck’s” as she prefers to call him, Peppermint Patty inserted herself into Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving plans rather abruptly, but in her mind she was entitled to his attention. Throughout her time in the series, Patty has shown an interest in the yellow-shirted blockhead that goes beyond friendship. She’s very forward with him on the phone, leaving him blushing and at a loss for words. While it isn’t shown in this special, Patty’s companion Marcie also has a crush on the same guy — something he has zero ability to handle. Charlie Brown is not much for romance and is the furthest thing from a casanova, so it’s funny to watch him in these situations where he probably enjoys the attention from a girl but has no idea what to do with it.

4) The Soundtrack Is Actually Great

Vince Guaraldi had been working with Charles Schulz and the Peanuts gang as far back as 1963, predating the first animated Christmas special. Alongside his trio and later quintet, Guaraldi composed and played his jazz stylings through a dozen Charlie Brown cartoons, with this one among the group. If the Christmas soundtrack was more melancholy and the Halloween special a bit more serious and spooky, the Thanksgiving special is more upbeat and light-hearted to match the nature of its story.

Guaraldi’s updated reprise of “Linus and Lucy” for Snoopy’s cooking montage is a jam that keeps on giving, adding more flair to one of his most well-known jazz compositions that has become the theme song for the franchise. Where the soundtrack shines the most is “Little Birdie,” a song that introduces Woodstock into the mix during this toon. The majority of Guaraldi’s work on the series were instrumental, but “Little Birdie” is one of the few songs across the series that has lyrics, but one of a very tiny selection that the artist sang by himself. His expressive and soulful voice backed by sounds of brass and bass is extremely catchy and will stick with you long after the memory of the cartoon disappears.

3) Woodstock Is The Most Hilarious Part of the Special

There are some pretty solid visual gags throughout the Thanksgiving show, including one of my favorite sequences with Snoopy brawling against a lawn chair in a clash of champions that is not as one-sided as you might think. But throughout the entire show, it’s Woodstock who steals the show as the funniest element that keeps the audience laughing and wondering what he will do next. It’s impossible not to love the tiny yellow bird, and he adds a ton of comedy relief alongside Snoopy. Their relationship is often more Laurel & Hardy, with Snoopy using his size to make some jokes about their power dynamic, but Woodstock always shines and makes sure both buddies come out on top.

Besides helping Snoopy cook the non-traditional Thanksgiving meal (more on that in a second), Woodstock joined his pal in dressing up as pilgrims in a very silly segment that involves a luggage trunk and some oversized hats. If Snoopy and Woodstock came from overseas to colonize my people, I’d be a little less apprehensive about it than a ship full of British people. Woodstock simply makes everything better, and he was another great addition to the Peanuts roster that brought a ton of energy to this otherwise bland affair.

2) Snoopy’s Feast is a Kid’s Dream Come True

Since Charlie Brown is catering a meal for kids who aren’t allowed to use a stove without parental guidance, he does the rational thing and employs his dog and bird friend to do all the cooking. Snoopy puts on his adorable chefs hat and gets to work, making popcorn and buttered toast to accompany their side dishes of jellybeans and pretzel sticks. If you were a child making dinner who had no idea how to cook, this is basically what you would do. Anyone can operate a toaster, even a canine who may or may not have opposable thumbs.

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Snoopy would make Martha Stewart proud, decorating a ping-pong table with a lovely linen cloth and origami-folded napkins. While it’s all very nice, what upsets me is Snoopy’s lack of beverages for the kids. Mysterious pink sundae cups appear on the table during the feast with no explanation (and we’re never shown who made them or what they actually are), so we can assume whatever cherry-topped concoction in there is in place of their drinks. If I was eating all that salt, dry bread and tooth-decaying snacks, I’d want something to sip on, but we can only expect so much. After all, Snoopy needed time to work on his pilgrim costume with Woodstock. He has his priorities, but we appreciate him making the time and putting in the effort to feed this makeshift group.

1) A Practical Lesson in Gratitude That Feels Very Real

Peppermint Patty might think Charlie Brown is cute, but her patience for his spontaneous Thanksgiving party is practically non-existent. Besides inviting herself over without asking, Patty rudely complains to the entire party about the meal and berates him in front of the guests. It isn’t until Marcie reminds her compatriot that she was never actually asked to come, and may have hurt his feelings with her brusque words. Charlie Brown takes it to heart and worries he ruined Thanksgiving for everyone, but Marcie reminds him that they should all be thankful to be together while Patty apologizes for playing “lover’s games” and the group reconcile.

In the end, all of the kids are invited to Charlie Brown’s grandmother’s condo to celebrate Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, Snoopy and Woodstock stay home and enjoy a secret traditional meal with the yellow bird eating one of his distant cousins with a smile. That might be the most memorable thing about this special, but I’m choosing to ignore that one because I don’t want to have Charlie Brown levels of anxiety thinking about Woodstock as a cannibal. But what should stay with you more is how the ultimate message in this cartoon was a very practical lesson in gratitude. The main course is “Be happy with what you have and not what you don’t” with a side of “friends are family,” differentiating it from other Thanksgiving specials that focus on just the general idea of being thankful. It’s a bit more nuanced and surprisingly mature for a kids cartoon, but we shouldn’t expect less from a boy named Charlie Brown.

Do you have any memories of the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special, or maybe a different nostalgic cartoon about Turkey Day? Join the conversation and let us know in the comments below.