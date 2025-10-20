No One Talks About This Great Fantasy Show With 92% on RT (& You Can Binge It on Streaming in a Single Day)

Due to the prevalence of streaming, wading through the sheer volume of content has become a monumental task. With every service releasing dozens of new shows each month, a reliable metric for quality is more essential than ever. Rotten Tomatoes has cemented itself as a go-to tool for this exact purpose, offering a quick snapshot of a project’s reception. While disagreements between critics and audiences are common, the platform remains a fairly dependable guide for identifying which series are genuinely beloved and which are widely despised. Yet, in some rare cases, even an outstanding score is not enough to save a show from being criminally overlooked. This is precisely the situation for a brilliant British fantasy series with a 92% critical and an 87% audience approval rating.

The series in question is Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, a seven-part BBC miniseries that first aired in 2015. Based on Susanna Clarke’s bestselling novel of the same name, the story is set in an alternate version of 19th-century England during the Napoleonic Wars. In this world, magic was once a real and powerful force, but has since faded into the realm of theoretical study. The narrative centers on the return of practical magic through two very different men: the reclusive and bookish Gilbert Norrell (Eddie Marsan), who has spent his life hoarding ancient magical texts, and the charming and impulsive Jonathan Strange (Bertie Carvel), a novice who discovers he possesses a natural talent for spellcasting. Their paths converge to form a tense partnership that could revive magic in Britain but also unleash long-forgotten dark forces.

Why You Should Give Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell a Chance

What makes Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell so compelling is its complete rejection of typical fantasy tropes. Instead of epic battles between orcs and elves, the series presents a meticulously crafted historical drama infused with unpredictable magic. As a result, the story feels more like a Jane Austen novel that happens to feature faerie curses and resurrected soldiers, setting it apart from other fantasy shows. Plus, the production is grounded in a stunningly realized Napoleonic-era England, with impeccable period detail in its costumes and sets that lend an air of authenticity to the supernatural events.

Furthermore, Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell‘s central conflict is not a simple war between good and evil, but an ideological and personal struggle between its two leads. Norrell is a cautious gatekeeper, believing magic should be respectable and controlled, while Strange is an ambitious innovator, eager to explore its most dangerous and chaotic frontiers. Their complex relationship, shifting from master-and-apprentice to bitter rivals, forms the compelling heart of the story. The series also excels in its depiction of magic, which is treated as a mysterious and perilous art form with severe consequences. Spells are not flashy bursts of light but complex rituals that often come at a terrible cost, creating a genuine sense of tension whenever magic is used.

Finally, the show’s structure as a self-contained miniseries makes it incredibly accessible. With only seven episodes, the entire story can be binged in a single day at Prime Video, offering a deeply satisfying and complete narrative experience. This makes it a perfect choice for viewers seeking an intelligent fantasy that respects their time and delivers a powerful conclusion without demanding a multi-season commitment.

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell is available to stream on Prime Video.

