Outlander’s Character Death May Have Been a Mistake (And the Author Agrees)

After more than a decade on air, Outlander is finally approaching the end of its long and complex story filled with mysteries. Episode 7 was recently released, and so far, it’s arguably the most talked-about installment of the season — and not necessarily for positive reasons. While there are a few strong moments scattered throughout, much of the discussion has centered on the death of a very beloved character. As the print shop run by Fergus (César Domboy) is engulfed in flames, he and Marsali (Lauren Lyle) rush to save their children. But in the chaos, just when it seems like everything might end in a close call rather than tragedy, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitríona Balfe) son suddenly falls from the roof and into the fire below.

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Even though fans knew the final season would be emotionally heavy and likely include major deaths, the scene still hit hard. While some viewers can see the narrative intent behind pairing death and rebirth in the same episode, the decision has still been widely debated, largely because it diverges from the source material. And as everyone knows, while adaptations require changes for a variety of reasons, this particular one didn’t feel entirely necessary.

Why Fergus’ Death Wasn’t the Best Decision

image courtesy of starz

In the book Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, the print shop fire does happen, and the situation spirals out of control. However, in the middle of the chaos, Henri-Christian (Benjamin Moss), Fergus and Marsali’s son, becomes trapped, is unable to escape, and ultimately dies. The scene has been described by many fans as one of the most emotionally devastating in the entire saga. But in the TV version, that doesn’t happen. The series briefly teases the possibility of that outcome when the child slips from the roof while being rescued alongside his brother Germain (Robin Scott), but he ends up being saved by Roger (Richard Rankin). So that leaves Fergus himself to take the fall in a moment that catches everyone completely off guard.

Even though the production has its differences from the books, it has also had moments of strong fidelity to the source material (something that has often been praised). Still, when the new season was announced, fans expected some divergence since the final chapter of the story is still being developed by author Diana Gabaldon, so there was never a significant backlash about that in general. But there are good decisions, and then there are questionable ones — and killing off Fergus doesn’t feel like the right one. It might make sense on paper, since the episode carries a contrast between death and life (the moment Fanny (Florrie May Wilkinson) finds out she’s Jamie and Claire’s granddaughter). And if you think about it, Fergus had also become a somewhat sidelined character in recent seasons. But does that really justify it?

He’s still an important supporting character. Introduced in Season 2, Fergus grew within the show, went through multiple phases, and became a natural part of the Fraser family. So when Outlander chooses to remove him and frame it as a heroic sacrifice, it doesn’t really land as a natural conclusion to his arc. Instead, it feels like a writing shortcut — a way to solve two problems at once: avoid adapting a child’s death from the books and simultaneously wrap up Fergus’ storyline. The issue is that the middle ground doesn’t fully work for either side, and that becomes very clear in how the scene is developed.

image courtesy of starz

It’s obvious the show is trying to heighten emotion and frame the moment as a meaningful farewell, but context matters. Fergus was not on a clear narrative path toward an ending like this, even if the season did hint that he and his family were in danger. His death doesn’t feel like a natural conclusion, but like a structural decision made for convenience rather than storytelling payoff. And that changes the kind of tragedy Outlander originally builds.

In the source material, Henri-Christian’s death is a generational loss because it reshapes Fergus and Marsali’s family and lingers in everything that comes after. In the series, shifting that tragedy onto an adult central character changes the emotional weight completely. Instead of a loss that defines the next chapter for the family, it ends up as a more immediate, character-focused gut punch. Does it work in the episode? Sure. But it also weakens the long-term structure of the story. In other words, swapping one tragedy for another doesn’t add much; it just makes the ending feel less cohesive and more like narrative convenience than thoughtful dramatic evolution.

And of course, Gabaldon herself didn’t let the change slide and openly commented on it, aligning in part with fan reactions.

What Diana Gabaldon Said About It

image courtesy of starz

The author has always been involved with the show as a consulting producer, and while she has occasionally contributed to episodes, she is not responsible for the adaptation itself. In past interviews, she has made it clear that she is not always consulted on specific changes. So when it comes to Fergus’ death, she did speak out.

In an interview with Parade, Gabaldon explained that the show chose to switch the victim so they wouldn’t have to depict a child’s death. According to her, the original version in the book is intense, but narratively justified. “I suppose they thought they had to kill somebody,” she said. “Personally, I thought if they were too chicken to do it right, they should just have eased back and burned down the print shop.” Her comments align closely with what many fans have been saying online, even though other viewers still believe the change could lead to a stronger payoff in the final stretch of the show.

Ahead of the season’s release, Heughan hinted that the final episodes might not please everyone unanimously — and now, that comment feels even more accurate. Either way, this particular death is likely to remain a major talking point as Outlander moves toward its conclusion, and all that’s left now is to wait and see exactly how it plays out.

Outlander is available to stream on Starz.

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