Solar Opposites Producers Break Down The Wall’s Shocking Conclusion in Final Season

Throughout its six-season run on Hulu, Solar Opposites delivered more complete stories than most other shows would in the same time. Not only did it tell the tale of the four aliens who crash-landed on Earth, but from the very first season Solar Opposites also brought to life a surprising story about survival, power, and corruption amongst a group of miniature people. Fans came to know this part of the show as The Wall, and many were as curious about its conclusion as the ending of the show itself.

In multiple episodes of Solar Opposites Season 6, the series returned to the events of The Wall, as the shrunken-down residents finally made their play to try and get returned to their normal sizes and normal lives. But this is The Wall we’re talking about, nothing can be that simple, and this final adventure was anything but. The tale culminated in a bittersweet twist that few saw coming, and we ComicBook had the chance to talk with the Solar Opposites executive producers about The Wall’s epic conclusion. WARNING: Spoilers for Solar Opposites ahead…

The Wall Finally Comes to an End

Executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel explained to ComicBook that the story of The Wall wasn’t always meant to be the enormous adventure that it became over the years. It was actually supposed to just last through the first season, concluding with Tim and Cherie’s victory. But as the story went on, the creative team realized there was more to explore.

“We always knew The Wall was going to be longer than the audience expected, and it actually ended up longer than we expected,” McMahan told us. “I think that first season, we thought The Wall was going to be a first season thing, and the second season was going to have a different surprise thing we stuck with. And instead we fell in love with The Wall and felt like there were more stories to tell.”

He went on to say that, instead of delivering a new side story every season, they allowed The Wall to take on different genres, which is what ultimately led to the final leg of the journey in Season 6.

“So it became, instead of getting rid of The Wall, what genres we can bring in,” he said. “So the first season was this big War of the Roses style, kind of Mad Max/Duke of New York sort of thing. Then the second season was a murder mystery. And we had a Western season. We had a creature feature season. We have this season that is very like Apollo 13 and The Abyss mixed with Pygmalion in a weird way. And I think that we always knew that The Wall was commentary on how best laid plans don’t work, that humans are fallible, that when there are people in control and when there’s power to be had, it is going to corrupt.”

It’s in that final sentence where we really see the endgame for The Wall, and how effectively the writers brought it all to a close.

After over-throwing dictator after dictator, Cherie always seemed like the one leader in The Wall that was immune to power-hungry corruption. She was always going to do what was right by the people. And while she never showed a full-on evil like some others over the years, her final action revealed that even she can make a selfish turn when you least expect it.

After finding the shrink ray and finally getting the opportunity to return to normal size, Cherie changes course — and seals the fate of The Wall’s residents forever. Her baby was born inside The Wall, therefore couldn’t return to a normal size out in the real world. So she chose a life inside for everyone, not just herself, in order to stay with her child. Granted, they will be getting the resources they need this time around, but she kept the truth from everyone in order to make a self-serving decision. So instead of freedom, The Wall will remain.

“The way this season ends is The Wall people win. The Wall people get to the shrink ray, they get in control of it and it’s that Cherie decides not to get big again because her kid can’t get big,” McMahan said. “And that she’s going to lie to people in The Wall. Even though it’s going to be good, even though Yumyulack going to supply them with everything they want and The Wall is going to be heaven, you do get this feeling. You get this little tidbit that it doesn’t work out for the best because she kind of succumbed to the same things that the Duke and that Tim and that Sisto and everybody who tried to grip onto power. When you do that, it doesn’t end up well.”

“The point of The Wall is you’ve got to be vigilant, that there’s always going to be people that are trying to take control,” he continued. “There’s always going to be people that have other people’s worst intentions in mind. And you need to always be protecting each other. You always need to be aware that controlling other people comes with a lot of bad stuff, no matter who’s doing it. Whoever is doing it, there’s always a price to be paid. And The Wall ends with that same message.”

Who knows if there is any kind of Solar Opposites return sometime in the future, but if there is, fans would surely love to see what becomes of Cherie and the rest of The Wall after her big decision.

All six seasons of Solar Opposites are now available to stream on Hulu.