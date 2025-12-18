Stranger Things’ Connection to a 160-Year-Old Fantasy Masterpiece Is Bad News for Max

Stranger Things has always worked pop culture references into its larger story, and Season 5’s connection to a 160-year-old fantasy masterpiece spells bad news for Max. Some of Stranger Things Season 5‘s biggest cultural nods have been to A Wrinkle in Time, the classic sci-fi novel written by Madeleine L’Engle. However, from Robin’s “flux capacitor” comment referencing Back to the Future to Eleven’s training montage honoring The Goonies, there’s no shortage of allusions to other stories in the latest episodes. Unfortunately, one of them may foreshadow a tragic fate for Max. Warning: SPOILERS ahead for Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1.

Max has been in a coma since the end of Stranger Things Season 4, but Sadie Sink’s character still gets her moment to shine in the final outing. Her return in Volume 1 is a welcome twist, especially after three years spent speculating (ahem, stressing) about her fate. Max crosses paths with Holly inside of Henry’s Mindscape, and the two are currently stuck there. But with one of Volume 2’s episodes titled “Escape From Camazotz,” we can assume that will change come the show’s December 25 return. Yet there’s no guarantee that both girls will successfully get back to Hawkins — and one of the show’s pop culture connections makes me think Max will be left behind.

Stranger Things Season 5 References Alice in Wonderland With Holly & Max

Holly’s story in Stranger Things Season 5 is heavily driven by A Wrinkle in Time, but there are visual allusions to 1865’s Alice in Wonderland in there, too. She and Max have clearly fallen down a rabbit hole of sorts by entering Henry’s Mindscape. But Holly’s attire is the bigger giveaway that Lewis Carroll’s classic is important here; the white-and-blue dress she wears while wandering into the woods is heavily reminiscent of Alice’s get-up in Disney’s film adaptations. And speaking of the classic Alice in Wonderland movie, one eagle-eyed Redditor noted that its poster is just behind the photo of the Creel family Holly picks up in Episode 3. While you can’t see much of it, Kathryn Beaumont and Sterling Holloway’s names are visible. (They voiced Alice and the Cheshire Cat in the film, respectively.)

Clearly, we’re supposed to connect Alice in Wonderland and Holly somehow. And if Holly is Alice in this scenario, Stranger Things seems to be setting up Max as the show’s Mad Hatter. There’s the obvious overlap with her “Mad Max” nickname. There’s also her wild hair — not quite a green top hat, but it works — and the fact that the Hatter has red locks in Tim Burton’s film and certain illustrations of the book. It’s an intriguing parallel, especially given that Henry fits as the White Rabbit. Unfortunately, it also means Max may not get the happy ending we’re all hoping for in Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2.

The Show’s Alice in Wonderland Connection May Seal Max’s Fate

While it’s fun picking apart the Alice in Wonderland connections in Stranger Things Season 5, they’re actually cause for concern. In Carroll’s novel (and the films based on it), only Alice returns to the real world following her adventure. The Mad Hatter doesn’t accompany her home, and that could foreshadow Max’s fate in the series. Most are assuming that Max won’t perish in Season 5, since the Duffers bothered to keep her alive this long. But her purpose could be to help Holly get home — and if it comes down to just one of them making it through the portal, we know Max will save Mike’s little sister.

