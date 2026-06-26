Who Was Calling Carmy in The Bear Season 5 Explained & When He Appeared in the Show Before

The Bear is no stranger to having some mysteries running throughout a season (or even longer). What did Francie Fak do to Sugar is the best example of the form, which was finally resolved with Brie Larson’s cameo last year, but The Bear‘s final season raises a couple of new ones. There’s the question of who Raymond is, with Uncle Jimmy and his crew keen to avoid him when dealing with the restaurant’s air rights, but even bigger is the identity of who keeps calling Carmy. In each episode, he receives a call from an unknown number, which he keeps rejecting, but that changes in the finale. Warning: SPOILERS ahead.

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There were a few options I’d thought might be the caller’s identity: could this finally be Carmy’s dad? Was it something to do with his new job? Might it be related to Claire, who was absent for most of the season? But in the end, it turns out it was someone called Peter Clark who was desperately trying to get hold of him. Why? To inform him that The Bear, and Head Chef Sydney, had not received a Michelin Star… it had received two! This pays off a long-held dream for the restaurant, and was set up back in Season 4.

Peter Clark Appeared In The Bear Season 4 (& It Was Theorized He Was “Star Man”)

Image via FX on Hulu

The context of Clark’s appearance goes back to The Bear Season 4, Episode 2, “Soubise.” There, the staff discusses the possibility that a Michelin inspector could be coming into the restaurant at any moment, and that they wouldn’t be able to identify them, so they needed to be ready. It is also noted that, on occasion, they might use fake names, like after a street in the city they’re in.

In the next episode, “Scallop,” there is a solo diner at the restaurant named Mr. Clark (played by Gary Janetti, known for Will & Grace and Family Guy) – and, yep, there is a Clark Street in Chicago, so that was a big clue. He watches with admiration as Richie goes above and beyond for a family who are visiting Chicago: he is able to get them a Beef sandwich, even though it’s nighttime, and arranges dessert in fake snow outside, because their daughter had wanted to experience snow in the city. All of this is witnessed by Clark, who gets a Beef sandwich of his own as well, and he compliments Richie on the experience, noting “the scallop was extraordinary.”

Image via FX on Hulu

It was speculated at the time that he was the Michelin inspector, and that proved to be correct. Janetti returns in The Bear Season 5, Episode 8, “The Original Beef of Chicagoland,” to tell Carmy that he had visited the restaurant on the night of the snow. Every aspect of the restaurant is showered with praise, particularly the scallop dish and the hospitality, and it’s confirmed that the restaurant has been awarded two stars. It’s a perfect, heartwarming moment when Carm breaks the news to Syd: “Did we get one?” “No… you got two.” And note he says “you,” not “we.”

Aside from the emotional sequence it provides – that Carmy and Sydney hug is a finale highlight, and so much better than anything romantic between the pair – it is also, of course, huge for the future of the restaurant. It’s payoff to every single struggle, all of the uncertainty, and while there is still a long road ahead, it promises a much brighter future for The Bear, even if we won’t get to see it.

The Bear Season 5 is now streaming in full on Hulu.