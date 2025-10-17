The Boys Might Have Guaranteed a Happy Ending for Its Most Doomed Character

Making it out of The Boys Season 5 is going to be a tall order for any character. With it being the show’s last outing, the gloves are off, and if someone is going down, they are sure to take a few others with them. At the center of it all, of course, is Homelander, who is essentially running the country after the new president gives him the ability to deputize Supes. The whole world is gunning for the leader of The Seven, with every major party hoping they can restore order and fill the power vacuum that’s sure to open up.

Some characters have a better chance than others actually to be standing when the dust settles, though. Kimiko and Starlight are the only members of The Boys with powers, so they’ll have a leg up when the fights break out. However, the events of Gen V Season 2 are laying the groundwork for another one of the good guys to have a real shot at surviving the final battle. They just have to be willing to listen to reason, which isn’t always a skill they excel at.

Marie Moreau Is Changing the Landscape of the Fight Against Homelander

Gen V may not act like it’s as important as The Boys, with it focusing on a group of college students who just want to enjoy campus life, but it’s pushing its fair share of important agendas. For starters, the new dean of God U, Cipher, spends most of the sophomore outing telling Marie Moreau that she has what it takes to be as strong as Homelander. While throwing blood at people doesn’t scream powerhouse, the mood shifts when Marie is able to bring her sister back to life after Cipher cuts her throat. There’s clearly latent potential within Marie, and she just needs a push to take the next step in her journey.

Marie’s next challenge comes when she learns that Thomas Godolkin is alive and being held captive by Cipher. While her friends distract the villain, she heads downstairs and uses her abilities to heal Godolkin, who was burned badly decades ago. By the time Marie is done, her potential ally is as good as new. Unfortunately, he quickly shows his true colors, revealing that he’s behind Cipher and tricked Marie into helping him. It’s going to take everything Marie and her friends have to stop Godolkin, who can control Supes. But if she makes it out alive, it’s easy to pinpoint the next stop on her healing tour, as there’s a character in desperate need of a pick-me-up.

Billy Butcher Is on His Last Legs Going Into The Boys Season 5

Starlight comes to Marie at the start of Gen V Season 2 and asks her to investigate Project Odessa, which turns out to be responsible for Marie’s creation. But the former member of The Seven also mentions that she’s working with someone. She won’t name any names, but a good guess is Billy Butcher, the leader of The Boys who flies off the reservation at the end of Season 4. He’s the only other member of the team not behind bars, so it would make sense for Starlight to bury the hatchet and reach out to him. The only problem is that Buthcer has only a short time to live because of the tumor in his brain.

There’s no one more equipped to take down Homelander than Butcher, and if Marie doesn’t think she’s up for the challenge, the logical move would be for her to heal the man. With some pep in his step, he can use his scary abilities to get rid of Homelander and free the world from Vought’s control. If he plays his cards right, he might even be able to reunite with Ryan, his ex-wife and Homelander’s son, whom he wants to do right by. The Boys certainly isn’t promising any happy endings, but there is an avenue for Butcher to get one after all the pain he’s endured at the hands of Supes.

