The Boys Just Confirmed Another Supe Who Could Beat Homelander in Season 5 (& They’re a Villain)

Who will defeat Homelander in The Boys Season 5? At this point, that’s the key question set to define the final season of Prime Video’s superhero show. It’s not so much of matter of whether Antony Starr’s villain will lose – that pretty much has to happen for the series to end – but there are several characters who are in line to take him down. They range from Billy Butcher, who has the series-long vendetta against him, to his own son, Ryan. In the comics, it’s Black Noir who kills Homelander, but that doesn’t seem like a twist the show will be doing (though you never know).

After Gen V Season 2’s ending, there’s also the potential for Marie Moreau to have a showdown with Homelander: both are survivors of Vought’s Project Odessa, putting them on a similar playing field in terms of powers. But the college spinoff also further supports another theory about one Supe who could at least help defeat Homelander, even while being on the same team as him for now: Sister Sage.

Sister Sage Could Be A Key Part Of Beating Homelander In The Boys Season 5

In Gen V Season 2, we learn more about Sister Sage and get some teases of phase 2 of her plans. She’s not only teaming up with Thomas Godolkin, but (seemingly, at least) genuinely loves him. The pair are working together on plans that are kept secret from Homelander, but still warrant him being on side. That is, until Godolkin goes rogue, choosing instead to commit to his own supervillain plans for Supe dominance and eliminating the weakest at God U. Sage, despite her intelligence, didn’t see this coming, but nonetheless she adjusted, freeing Polarity so that he could help beat Godolkin.

Therein lies the clue that Sister Sage could also turn against Homelander in The Boys Season 5. That she so quickly turned against Godolkin, despite her personal feelings for him, show that she’s capable of doing whatever she deems necessary to stay ahead. She’s the smartest person in the world, but a big part of that is adaptability when things don’t go as planned. And given Homelander’s propensity for doing whatever he wants, there’d likely be cause to turn against him as well.

After all, Sage is not driven by the exact same goals as him. She wants to prove her intelligence, and her plan to essentially help Homelander take over the United States was more done to see if she could. Now that she’s done that, what greater challenge to herself could there be than to defeat Homelander – again, just to see if she could.

She has greater knowledge of the inner workings of the Seven, and the ability to manipulate events, than just about anyone, and so if she’s prepared to work against Homelander, then she’d be a huge weapon against him. There’s a sense that Sage, for all her power, also just wants to be left alone with her research (and to be respected and valued for it), and if going against the supervillain helps her achieve that, she’d probably do it.

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean Sister Sage will be the one to deliver the killing blow to Homelander. That will presumably be reserved for a character with an even more personal connection to him, such as Ryan or Butcher. But no one person is going to be able to defeat Homelander and the Seven alone, and while Sage could also just remain a villain and help make that task more difficult, it’d be fascinating to see her play a part in bringing it all crashing down.

The Boys Season 5 is expected to release on Prime Video in 2026. Seasons 1-4, along with the first two seasons of Gen V, are currently streaming on the platform.

