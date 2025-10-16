The Boys Just Delivered Its Best Action Sequence Ever (Not Even the Stormfront Fight Comes Close)

A superhero project is only as good as its action sequences. One of the big complaints coming out of Peacemaker Season 2 is that the titular anti-hero doesn’t put on his suit enough and throw hands. Sure, the sophomore outing is much more about character development than anything else, but there are certain expectations when turning on a show full of metahumans. It’s not like the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be able to get away with having one of its series leave all the fights on the cutting room floor. At least another superhero show currently on the air understands that sentiment: Gen V.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also in its second season, Gen V is putting its characters through the wringer. All they want to do is live normal lives, but they’re having to worry about the maniac in charge of the God U campus. Their quest to take Cipher down forces them to take the gloves off in an action sequence that’s as good as anything The Boys franchise has ever done, including the iconic Stormfront fight.

“Girls Get It Done” Is Everything That’s Great About The Boys

Play video

The second season of The Boys sees a new Supe join the Vought machine: Stormfront, whose backstory doesn’t check out. The titular team gathers all the information they can on their latest foe and leaks to the press that she’s actually a Nazi. When Stormfront catches wind of everything, she goes to confront Starlight, but she runs into trouble. Kimiko is there to back up their friend, and they give Stormfront everything they’ve got. It’s not enough, of course, because Stormfront is close to Homelander’s power level, which is why Queen Maeve decides to lend a hand.

The three women start beating Stormfront to a pulp, letting out all of their frustration on the villain. Watching it all go down are Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie, who remarks, “Girls really do get it done,” making fun of the cringey Vought slogan. However, while it’s cathartic to see Stormfront get what’s coming to her in a well-shot fight, Gen V outdoes its colleagues’ battle by putting a few of its powerhouses in a unique situation that allows all of them to let loose.

Gen V‘s Final Cipher Fight Is What Superhero Shows Are Made for

In Gen V Season 2, Episode 6, “Cooking Lessons,” Marie Moreau believes she has found the key to defeating Cipher once and for all. Stan Edgar tells her that Thomas Godolkin may still be alive and could very well be the old man that Cipher is running around with. Armed with this information in Episode 7, “Hell Week,” Marie takes Cate and Polarity with her as she goes to confront Cipher. The arrangement is that Polarity will keep Cipher busy while Marie sneaks downstairs and wakes up Godolkin, but a hurdle arrives for the rest of the group. While they all want to help, Cipher decides to give them another purpose by controlling their bodies and using them to attack Polarity.

Every time Polarity tries to close in on Cipher, one of the kids attacks him, and the hits from Jordan Li, Sam Riordan, and Gary are no joke because they all possess superhuman strength. All four characters spend time beating each other before Polarity decides to shut the whole thing down. Using his control of electromagnetic fields, he sends out a massive shockwave that knocks everyone, including Cipher, on their butts. Sadly, the fight doesn’t end with Cipher’s death because it turns out Godolkin was controlling a random man the entire time. Before the rabbit came out of the hat, though, the action was glorious, showing what Supes can do when they take the gloves off.

Gen V Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!