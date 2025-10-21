The Simpsons Introduces New Voice for Maggie (& It Belongs to Major DC Studios Star)

The Simpsons has given Maggie a brand new speaking voice with its newest episode, and it surprisingly belongs to one of the major stars working with DC Studios. The Simpsons is now in the midst of Season 37 of the animated series, and will be continuing through with FOX for three more seasons in the future (at the very least). Over that time there have been several moments where Maggie has actually spoken, and through those occasions she’s gotten many different voice actors. Depending on the occasion, some of these voice actor choices have been very surprising to really emphasize a joke.

This is especially true when it comes to The Simpsons‘ annual Treehouse of Horror specials. Segments in the past have seen Maggie voiced by the likes of James Earl Jones, Kevin Michael Richardson, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer and more. But this year’s Treehouse of Horror really went for a major star for Maggie’s new voice as Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and many more DC Studios projects planned for the future) was revealed to be the voice behind Maggie this time around.

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXVI Gives Maggie a New Voice

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXVI ends with the third segment, “Plastic World.” Davis is initially revealed to be the narrator for the segment as she explains that years in the future, the Earth had essentially been buried by mountains of plastic. Bart and Lisa are some of humanity’s final survivors, and it’s soon revealed that Homer and Marge have been mutated into plastic beings bent on turning everyone else into plastic as well. The two of them are torn to pieces and thrown into a Squishee machine, and then come back out blended together as Maggie.

Maggie represents a new form of humanity heading into this new plastic future, and the final moments of the segment reveal that it had been Maggie speaking the entire time. Clearly voiced by Davis in the moment, it’s explained that Maggie was essentially the entire race created in the future. It’s a plastic world populated by many other Maggies, and they have turned the Earth into a utopia. It’s a fun reveal, and even more hilarious to see that Maggie once again comes out on top of everything.

Is Maggie Going to Talk in The Simpsons?

This is also far from the only time Maggie has spoken outside of the main timeline, but she’s spoken plenty within the official canon of the series too. Each time she has, it’s been for a pretty big moment with an equally as big guest star behind her voice. Beginning with the first notable occurrence in “Bart vs. Thanksgiving” with Carol Kane, then followed up with guest appearances in the years that followed from Elizabeth Taylor, Jodie Foster, and most recently seen in Season 36, Amy Sedaris. So there has been a question as to whether or not she will be speaking more in the future.

Maggie likely won’t be speaking in full sentences anytime soon as it’s just much funnier to introduce new guest stars for the occasion in future episodes. The Simpsons has made some shifts to its status quo in the last few seasons especially, but it’s unlikely that we’ll see something as big as aging up Maggie or having her fully speak until there’s a big enough moment to do so like with the next movie.

