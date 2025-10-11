The Simpsons Confirms Bart Still Has a Big Crush (& It’s On a Major New Character)

The Simpsons is now working its way through a brand new season of the long running animated series, and the newest episode confirmed that Bart Simpson still has a big crush one of the show’s major new characters. The Simpsons has been making some small to big changes with its status quo in the last few years especially, and that has included adding some new characters into Springfield’s expansive roster. Some of these new additions have even taken on some major roles from other characters that have since long been retired from the series like with Bart’s new teacher, Ms. Peyton.

Ms. Peyton (voiced by Kerry Washington) first joined The Simpsons during Season 33, and has since taken the place of Edna Krabappel as the new fourth grade teacher. Bart was immediately stricken by this new teacher thanks to a run in that the two had in the Summer before, and it seemed to had been resolved through that first episode. But as revealed in the newest episode of The Simpsons Season 37, Bart still has some very strong crush feelings on his teacher.

The Simpsons Reveals Bart Still Has a Crush on His Teacher

The Simpsons Season 37 Episode 2, “Keep Chalm and Gary On,” has Superintendent Chalmers holding an assembly at Springfield Elementary after buying the school, and it was here that Bart yelled out that it was ironic that someone who had banned phones from the school before would be so focused on his own phone in school. It’s here that Ms. Peyton compliments Bart on the fact that he used “ironic” correctly, and Bart embarrassingly responds with “Thank you, I love you.” Peyton doesn’t hear him completely, but Bart notices that he confessed to her and buries his feelings once more.

This is a small joke, but it indeed confirms that this dynamic will be present throughout Bart and Ms. Peyton’s duration in the rest of the series. First making her debut in the Season 33 episode, “My Octopus and a Teacher,” Ms. Peyton has become a recurring member of the cast after taking her position at Springfield Elementary. Becoming the new fourth grade teacher, it was revealed that Bart had developed a crush on her when she saved him from drowning the Summer prior. And all those feelings bubbled up when she took over as teacher. Feelings that Bart seemed to get over at the time.

What Does This Mean for Bart’s Future?

This new dynamic between Bart and his teacher is not only different from everything the series had done with Bart and Mrs. Krabappel in the past, but also gives Bart a much brighter future as a result. It was teased that Bart would be trying much harder at school in order to impress his new teacher, and that’s ultimately what got Ms. Peyton to stick around in the first place. Noticing his improvement, she decided to stick it out and help him and the rest of the class out further.

The Simpsons has been adding a few key new characters to the mix with its latest few seasons, and each of them has found a fun way to get incorporated into the classic roster as a result. This is still the only school shake up we’ve seen, but as the animated series gets closer to Season 40, there are likely going to be even more new additions and shake ups to come.

