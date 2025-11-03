This Sci-Fi From the Creator of Two 10/10 Masterpieces Is the Most Exciting Show Still to Come in 2025

2025 is shaping up to be a banner year for the science-fiction genre. On the movie side of things, there have already been a couple of standout projects, such as Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17, which features a few versions of Robert Pattinson’s Mickey Barnes. The best has yet to come, though, as both Avatar: Fire and Ash and Predator: Badlands will arrive in theaters before the end of the year. The latter has a lot riding on it because it needs to ensure the franchise keeps up with its counterpart, Alien, which released a stellar show in 2025 called Alien: Earth.

While Noah Hawley’s series holds the crown for best sci-fi show of the year right now, some serious competition is on the way. In November, Apple TV will release a highly anticipated show that plans to push the boundaries of the genre. That might sound like a bunch of hoopla, since a lot of creatives set out to do it, but very few have a resume that includes two of the greatest shows ever made.

The Creator of the Next Big Sci-Fi Show Knows a Lot About Science

While it doesn’t take a PhD to make a show set in a hospital, it’s nice to know that all the parties involved at least have a little understanding of what they’re talking about. The same goes for sc-fi works because, while fiction is half of the equation, there has to be some level of realism. Working with the laws of physics and the scientific method won’t ever be a problem for Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. His critically acclaimed drama series focuses on a high school chemistry teacher who turns to making meth after being diagnosed with cancer. But while Breaking Bad‘s premise is good, its characters are even better. Walter White and Jesse Pinkman steal the show, and when their journey ends, another begins with familiar faces.

Better Call Saul, another Gilligan creation, serves as a prequel and sequel to Breaking Bad, showing how small-time lawyer Jimmy McGill helps build a criminal empire under his new name, Saul Goodman. Like its predecessor, the show fleshes out the titular character’s supporting cast. The character who goes through the most is Kim Wexler, Jimmy’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, who ends up in a tough spot because of him. Rhea Seehorn delivers a masterful performance in Better Call Saul, and she’ll get another chance to show off her acting chops when she stars in Gilligan’s next project.

Vince Gilligan is Keeping His Cards Close to the Vest With PLUR1BUS

Slapping “From the creator of Breaking Bad” on a movie or show earns a project a lot of leeway. PLUR1BUS, which drops its first two episodes on Apple TV on November 7, 2025, is taking advantage of that. The show has a mysterious aura, but at least the premise is clear: the entire world finds the joy in life, except for Seehorn’s Carol, a woman living in Albuquerque, New Mexico, who doesn’t want to be as happy as everyone around her. Carol will fight back against an establishment that wants her to conform and try to get to the bottom of the situation that’s ruining her existence.

The good news is that PLUR1BUS will have plenty of time to explore its mystery, as it’s already confirmed for a nine-episode first season and a second outing. Gilligan plans for more, but he continues to make it clear that he and his writing team have not yet mapped everything out. That would be a red flag for most projects. However, PLUR1BUS lives in rare territory, which makes the uncertainty part of the fun.

