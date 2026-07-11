What Time House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 4 Releases on HBO & HBO Max

House of the Dragon Season 3 came racing out of the blocks, and it’ll look to continue that pace in Episode 4. Just three hours in, a lot has already happened in the Game of Thrones prequel: we’ve had major deaths, including the losses of Jacaerys Velaryon and Otto Hightower; one epic battle, at the Gullet; the fall of King’s Landing and Rhaenyra Targaryen taking the Iron Throne; and even a fake identity twist with Daeron Targaryen. After criticisms over Season 2’s pacing – partly due to things like the Gullet being pushed back – it isn’t wasting time this season.

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So, what’s going to happen in the next episode, and when can you say it? To answer the second question first, House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 4 will be released on Sunday, July 12 at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max. If watching on streaming, the episode will be available simultaneously at that time in all locations, so 6 pm PT for viewers on the West Coast, and 2 am BST for those in the UK. If watching on linear cable, however, then those on the West Coast will have to wait until 9 pm PT for it to hit HBO there. That’s the standard release time for the network’s biggest shows, because Sunday nights are made for HBO.

What To Expect From House Of The Dragon Season 3, Episode 4

Image via HBO

After the reveal of the fake Daeron, we learned of the real plan: Ormund Hightower taking Tumbleton, a market town in the Reach. That looks like it’ll be the focus of the next installment, which will take us inside the walls of Tumbleton, revealing more of what exactly he is up to, and how Rhaenyra intends to deal with the situation. Book readers will know it’s building to a major event there, which will presumably happen at the end of the season, and the pieces will further be put in place by the fourth episode.

However, Rhaenyra cannot focus too much on Tumbleton: there are still major problems at home, with King’s Landing remaining in disarray. The not so small matter of the crown’s gold going missing means they need a new Master of Coin, and to figure out how to actually deal with the problem in a way that serves everybody, which isn’t going to be easy. Another part of that will involve Daemon Targaryen going back to the Vale, where he’ll meet with Jeyne Arryn.

Outside of King’s Landing, there are several other moving parts still in play. There’s Larys Strong and Aegon Targaryen’s ongoing road trip in disguise, while Criston Cole, Gwayne Hightower, and their army will finally arrive at Harrenhal, only to discover Aemond Targaryen isn’t there – but Alys Rivers still is. With this representing the halfway point of the eight-episode season, then we can expect more major drama and one or two twists to set up the second half of the season in style.

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