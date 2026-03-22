Why Firefly Season 2 Is Much Easier To Get Right Than a Buffy Revival

The past few days have been full of mixed feelings for fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its related shows. Much to everyone’s surprise and disappointment, Hulu cancelled the Buffy revival, which had Sarah Michelle Gellar pegged to return to the role after more than 20 years away. A day later, it was confirmed (after much teasing from Nathan Fillion) that Firefly Season 2 was in the works as an animated series, some 24 years after the cult Sci-Fi series was cancelled after just one season.

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It should be noted that the Firefly revival has not yet been picked up by a network, so it remains possible that it won’t go ahead, but, with the original cast on board and sounding very optimistic, it would appear to have a pretty good chance. Of course, the same was true of Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale this time last week, which goes to show how things can quickly change and nothing is guaranteed. But the differences between the two shows suggest Firefly will have an easier path back to the screen than Buffy did.

Firefly Season 2 Shouldn’t Suffer Creative Differences Like Buffy

Image Courtesy of Fox

Fillion, the rest of the cast, and 20th Century Animation have all come together for Firefly, along with writers Tara Butters (Agent Carter, Dollhouse) and Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, The Flash), who will serve as showrunners. There is already a script in place, along with some early concept art.

Even more importantly, there is a clear sense of what it will be: this is very much a continuation of the original series, set between the end of Firefly and its wrap-up movie, Serenity. It’ll be shopped to buyers, and what’s being sold sounds like a clear, unified vision from those involved. While any network will likely want to make its own changes, and that could always complicate things, it’s a stronger position than Buffy was in.

There are seemingly various reasons behind Buffy‘s cancellation, with what’s become quite a public blame game with two distinct camps. But perhaps the prevailing sense is that there were fundamental differences between what the two sides wanted: the Chloé Zhao vision, which is what Gellar returned for (and, because of that, which is what sounds exciting), that focused on the new generation and did something different, and Hulu’s desire for a more direct continuation that leaned heavier on its returning star and presumably the nostalgia factor, like a more typical legacy sequel.

Again, that isn’t the beginning nor the end of the story, especially with Gellar revealing there was one specific executive who caused problems, but it does highlight the advantage Firefly has in this regard. That show is very much designed to be a continuation, and with it being animated, there aren’t really any limitations on how it can achieve that. The point will be to recapture the OG series, which should mean there’s less of a split vision from the various parties, if and when it is picked up.

Firefly’s Legacy Is Very Different To Buffy’s

There is also a different level of risk in bringing back Firefly compared to bringing back Buffy. I love both shows, as do many others, but their legacies are not the same: Buffy stands as one of the best, most influential TV shows of the last 30 years; Firefly, as great as it was, is a series that’s defined by not getting to fulfill its potential. Buffy already had one perfect ending; Firefly (even though Serenity was good) still deserves one. Those characters could have so much more to do, whereas Buffy’s arc was complete.

That doesn’t necessarily factor into the creative decisions that led to the cancellation news. Indeed, it’s clear from every interview just how much Gellar cares about Buffy and wanted to protect that legacy. But if there couldn’t be a settled agreement on how best to do that then, as much as I’d be excited to see the show return with her involved, it might be for the best it doesn’t happen.

In contrast, even if Firefly Season 2 doesn’t quite live up to the original show, I think there’s more merit in trying because of how that series was cancelled so early, and so badly handled by Fox, and that should mean it playing well is easier.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Firefly are both available to stream on Hulu.

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