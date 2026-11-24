With Spider-Man: Brand New Day as Tom Holland’s fourth solo film, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has now featured more Spider-Man stories on the big screen than any previous iteration. That’s the case without even mentioning his appearances in larger MCU projects alongside other heroes. The thing about Spider-Man is that he has so many great tales and storylines that they could keep making highly entertaining movies about him for as long as they want. A good place to look for inspiration is Spider-Man: The Animated Series from the ’90s. The show has withstood the test of time as a legitimate classic superhero series.

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Seeing some of the spectacular stories from the show come to life in the MCU would be incredible. However, there are some great ones that wouldn’t entirely fit into the franchise. “Six Forgotten Warriors” features an odd mix of characters for the MCU, while the Man-Spider arc known as “Neogenic Nightmare” was kind of touched upon in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. There’s also the Secret Wars arc that is clealry going to be part of Avengers: Secret Wars, so that’s out of the question. Thankfully, Spider-Man: The Animated Series has plenty of other great stories the MCU could pull from.

5) Spider Wars

Spider-Wars is the kind of story that feels ripe for adaptation in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse franchise but the MCU could do something fun with it too. This was the closing arc of the ’90s series and it sees the main Spider-Man parnter up with several variations from the multiverse. That is basically the premise for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but this one also involved characters like Madame Web and The Beyonder.

It would be interesting to see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man join forces again with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield while also throwing in a couple of other brand new variants. The MCU would also be able to introduce its own version of Madame Web after the Sony movie flopped. These Spider-Men come together to take on a Spider-Carnage variant and that’s a villain who would be incredible to see on the big screen. Watching a Peter deal with a symbiote that isn’t Venom sounds refreshing.

4) The Man Without Fear

The combination of Spider-Man and Dardevil is one that just makes too much sense. Both are street-level heroes based out of New York and their personalities make for great entertainment. Spidey is more lighthearted and quippy, while Daredevil is more serious and stoic, which is a tremendous combination. The “Man Without Fear” episodes of Spider-Man: The Animated Series played into that dynamic while also involving characters like Kingpin.

Kingpin is a major antagonist for both heroes and Vincent D’Onofrio’s performance as the character in the MCU makes him someone we always want more of. This story sees Kingpin’s son frame Peter Parker for treason and the MCU could do the same but with just Kingpin behind it. Matt Murdock becomes Peter’s lawyer, putting them on the same team both in and out of their superhero alter egos. The show also delivered a fun twist as it was J. Jonah Jameson who paid Murdock to defend Peter, which shows a different side of Jameson, though that’s unlikely in an MCU adaptation.

3) Partners In Danger

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Despite the many iterations of Spider-Man in movies over the years, Black Cat is a character who hasn’t appeared to date. The closest we came was Felicity Jones as Felicia Hardy in a small part in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which never grew into more. Seeing someone bring Hardy to life in the MCU would be fantastic and would feel fresh, especially if the franchise is moving past the Peter and MJ relationship.

Even if they aren’t, there’s a lot of drama that can be pulled from Peter trying to reconnect with MJ while spending time with the increasingly flirtatious Black Cat. The “Partners in Danger” arc showcases Hardy’s origin story and sees her work with Peter, despite also being an antagonist. Watching Peter grapple with being pulled towards MJ and Felicia is an intriguing dynamic to see play out, as is seeing Peter deal with the fact that Felicia is a criminal at heart.

2) MJ Is A Clone

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One of the wildest things that Spider-Man: The Animated Series pulled off was reveal that Mary Jane was a clone. The character was written off for a while and returned to Peter’s shock and happiness. The two got married and went on their honeymoon, which was interrupted by MJ’s ex-boyfriend, Morrie Bench. Morrie had become Hydro-Man, which is a villain who would be cool to see in live-action, especially given how a similar character looked in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The story ultimately led to Peter finding out that the Mary Jane he married is actually a clone, while the real MJ who he initially fell in love with is lost in the multiverse. The MCU adapting this would play into the multiverse stories they’re telling and would mark another bit of heartbreak for Peter, which is a staple of his character. The show famously saw the cloned MJ evaporate, meaning Peter loses her once again. The love that fans have for Holland and Zendaya’s takes on the characters would make this extra emotional.

1) Venom & Carnage

Venom has been brought to the screen a lot over the years but we haven’t had enough Carnage. Putting them together in the MCU for an arc from the animated series would be ideal, especially given how this story plays out. As part of the “Sins of the Father” episodes, the danger that Carnage poses to everyone forces Spider-Man and Venom to team up, which is an easy sell for the MCU since Venom is already so popular. Seeing their relationship in a different light would be a welcome sight.

This “Sins of the Father” storyline also fits for the MCU because it brought so many characters together, which we know is something the franchise loves to do. Elements of the arc involve Doctor Strange, Mordo, Dormammu, Iron Man, and War Machine. While the MCU can’t make all of that happen, it would give a chance for Spider-Man to team up with Doctor Strange again, play into the abandoned Mordo storyline, and give us fresh takes on Venom and Carnage.

Are there any other storylines from Spider-Man: The Animated Series that you’d like to see in the MCU? Let us know in the comments!