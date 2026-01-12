4 Minor Star Wars Characters Who Deserve Way More Attention

Star Wars‘ enduring popularity comes from the themes of good vs. evil and the epic battles that characterize the original trilogy, the prequels, and many of the spin-off series. However, the war between the Empire and the Rebel Alliance involves many more characters than the ones everybody talks about.

While characters like Luke Skywalker and Han Solo are well-known for their contributions, there are many people — in both the original films and later stories — who are equally important to the story but get overlooked because they play minor parts.

4) Lobot

Lobot is one of the best characters introduced in The Empire Strikes Back. He is Lando Calrissian’s aide as well as the computer liaison officer for Cloud City. As such, he represents ordinary people who get caught up in the war.

Lobot’s bravery cannot be underestimated, however. He helps round up the stormtroopers and delays the capture of Cloud City by Empire forces. Lobot risks his life to fight against the Empire, which is something that is not discussed enough.

3) Ima-Gun Di

Ima-Gun Di appears in only one episode of The Clone Wars, so it is understandable if fans do not remember his name. However, he is an important character who should get his own series or miniseries in the future.

This character is a Jedi Master who helps protect the Twi’leks and takes a heroic last stand against the droids. Unfortunately, it’s unsuccessful, and he dies a hero’s death at Ryloth. However, his story is mostly forgotten because the episode has a much louder subplot involving Jar-Jar and Bail Organa.

2) Plo Koon

Plo Koon is a Jedi Master who appears in Clone Wars. Koon is a Jedi General who fights valiantly in many battles before perishing in a starfighter crash shortly before the end of the war. Koon’s death is tragic because it occurs during a victory celebration, but it also should make him one of the best known and most celebrated Jedi Masters, which it doesn’t.

Koon is remembered chiefly for his death, but he was an important leader of the war before that. Even more importantly, he served on the Jedi High Council during the last years of the Galactic Republic, demonstrating that he was as effective a leader in peacetime as in wartime.

1) Kelleran Beq

Kelleran Beq is far too popular a character to only have a few minutes of screen time. He was introduced in an episode of The Mandalorian. In his brief appearance, which lasted little more than a minute, Beq helped rescue Grogu from Order 66.

Despite his brief appearance, Beq instantly became a fan-favorite. He deserves more than a tiny mention, especially considering how many people would love for him to have a follow-up story.

What obscure Star Wars character would you like to see more of?