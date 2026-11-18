Back in the day, when the theme songs for TV shows were still a thing unto themselves, you didn’t need to know anything about a series in order to enjoy its intro music. A single, brief tune would drive you stumbling towards the TV set in anticipation, without you even knowing what was going on. The 1980s were especially good at this. With some whimsical pop songs, giant orchestral arrangements, and lyrics that stubbornly refused to leave your head, the television producers knew how to make their mark.

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And here’s the funny thing. For all that, you would likely find a lot of kids who grew up during that decade who could name some of these TV shows today. Many of them might not have watched the cartoons in their entirety or only stuck around long enough to hear the music. But if you play the opening themes, they can quickly be heard singing along with every word. That’s what a great TV theme does. It remains long after you’ve long forgotten the shows themselves.

5. The Real Ghostbusters (1986)

If you were a child of the ’80s, you probably remember The Real Ghostbusters theme song within moments of hearing it. The animated series debuted following the runaway success of the 1984 film and faced some stiff competition. Luckily, the opening theme captured the spirit of everything wonderful about the franchise. It was fast-paced, infectious, and just spooky enough to motivate you to leap out of bed on a Saturday morning.

Ray Parker Jr.’s version of the movie theme didn’t need much help in terms of popularity—it was already fantastic. But the cartoon’s producers decided to take the musical theme elsewhere, when it introduced the team with a spotlight on the chaos of the supernatural city they dealt with each week. The cartoon’s theme song was actually a new version of the movie’s song but with a more uplifting rock vibe. And although musician/singer Starz Vanderlocket is cited as the singer, there are debates about the true vocalist of the song. Regardless, it’s an awesome song that is iconic, memorable, and oh-so-fun to sing aloud.

4. Inspector Gadget (1983)

There’s just something so wonderfully preposterous about Inspector Gadget. He was meant to be an ace detective, but he’s forever bumbling into trouble while Penny and Brain, his granddaughter and her dog, are getting all the work done behind the scenes, and somehow that’s even better. But if there’s one thing that everyone remembers it’s that playfully catchy theme tune.

The first track is a catchy, immediately recognizable song that has the distinctive right feel for this cartoon, like spy music – not quite serious, but definitely adventurous. That’s perfect for a cartoon about a very quirky detective with an infinite number of strange mechanical contraptions. The music can set the tone of the show for you even before Gadget begins trying to do himself in, and you can almost hear the excitement of those Saturday mornings when you just think about it, even if many people can still hum it long after he forgot exactly what scheme Dr. Claw had cooked up that week.

3. ThunderCats (1985)

Some cartoon themes were catchy. Some played you into thinking you were about to go into an epic fight to save the world from evil. ThunderCats was undoubtedly in the latter camp. There was a huge film scale to the theme music for ThunderCats that gave the series an instant feeling of grandeur. It grabbed you before Lion-O even strutted onto the screen.

The song that played in the very beginning was a piece of music that was designed to fit the fantasy nature of the show. It had thumping drums, sweeping music, and enough heroic energy that almost any kid watching would have wanted to have their own Sword of Omens. It was a fantastic, slightly over-the-top opening for the show about a bunch of cats who were trying to make a home on an alien world. The animation of the opening segment helped a lot, but the music itself did a lot of work, and I still find the opening music makes me think of sitting in front of the TV and waiting for Lion-O to give his battle cry. It’s one of the few songs that can truly get me hyped and wishing I was a fantasy warrior.

2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)

Now this is my all-time favorite without a doubt. Cowabunga! Plenty of classic 1980s cartoon theme songs to choose from, but not much beats the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles‘ original opening. As soon as the theme kicks in, you know what to expect. Four pizza-obsessed turtles are about to burst through the sewer, and someone is inevitably going to reference a pizza delivery while they’re at it.

The theme does something very clever by giving you all four characters, one after the other: Leonardo was the leader, Donatello did machines, Raphael was cool but rude and Michelangelo was a party dude. You can’t help but sing along to those lines. The theme song also brings a bit of joy to the series that fits the vibrant animation style – the original TV series was a runaway success and the song is probably just as well known. Even people who haven’t watched an episode of the series in years are probably still able to get all the way through most of the lyrics – impressive for a theme about mutant turtles.

1. DuckTales (1987)

The original DuckTales theme is easily one of the most catchy TV tunes of the whole decade. You might not remember every single challenge that Scrooge McDuck faced, but there’s a good chance you can still bust out the opening lines without a single hiccup. That’s the sort of durability most TV programs would kill for. The only reason this song tops TMNT in my opinion, is that its Disney appeal might have opened it up to a slightly wider audience and demographic than the Turtles. Heck, I think I even had childhood friends and neighbors who could sing this song and dance to it without being major fans of the cartoon.

Written by Mark Mueller and sung by Jeff Pescetto, the song is almost perfectly crafted. It’s lively and a little daring, with enough hooks to stay with you all day. The lyrics summed up everything that made the show great, too, with mysteries to uncover, treasure to be had, and the McDuck family constantly getting into trouble. In fact, that Disney thought the theme song was so great that they revived the show in 2017. That’s the kind of legacy that translates to lots of great cartoons in the 1980s – DuckTales had something that just can’t be overcome.

Which of these classic ’80s cartoon theme songs still lives rent-free in your head? Did we leave out one of your all-time favorites? Share your memories and let us know which opening theme you could still sing word for word in the comments below!